The Best Albums of March 2025 – Stream Them All Here Destroyer, Japanese Breakfast, The Horrors, Perfume Genius, SASAMI, SPELLLING, Steven Wilson, Hannah Cohen, and More

At the start of February we launched our new Albums of the Month series, where we highlight the best albums released in the previous month, starting with January’s albums and followed by February’s albums. Now here is a roundup of March 2025’s best albums. We have included Bandcamp or Spotify embeds (some albums aren’t on Bandcamp) for each album and links to any reviews or interviews we did to support the release.

All of this is in an effort to be better prepared when it comes to putting together our Top 100 Albums of 2025 list at the end of the year.

Unlike our Top 100 Albums lists, we didn’t do a formal vote. I put together a list of albums and asked our writers to suggest additional titles. So the list below is in alphabetical order and is a more casual collating of March’s most notable releases.

Circuit des Yeux: Halo on the Inside (Matador)

Hannah Cohen: Earthstar Mountain (Bella Union/Congrats)

<a href="https://hannahcohen.bandcamp.com/album/earthstar-mountain">Earthstar Mountain by Hannah Cohen</a>

Cross Record: Crush Me (Ba Da Bing)

<a href="https://crossrecord.bandcamp.com/album/crush-me">Crush Me by cross record</a>

Lucy Dacus: Forever Is a Feeling (Geffen)

Read our review of Forever Is a Feeling.

<a href="https://lucydacus.bandcamp.com/album/forever-is-a-feeling">Forever is a Feeling by Lucy Dacus</a>

Destroyer: Dan’s Boogie (Merge)

<a href="https://destroyer.bandcamp.com/album/dans-boogie">Dan's Boogie by Destroyer</a>

Dutch Interior: Moneyball (Fat Possum)

<a href="https://dutchinterior.bandcamp.com/album/moneyball">Moneyball by Dutch Interior</a>

Fust: Big Ugly (Dear Life)

Read our interview with Fust on Big Ugly. Read our review of the album.

<a href="https://fust.bandcamp.com/album/big-ugly">Big Ugly by Fust</a>

girlpuppy: Sweetness (Captured Tracks)

Read our interview with girlpuppy on Sweetness.

<a href="https://girlpuppy.bandcamp.com/album/sweetness">Sweetness by girlpuppy</a>

Great Grandpa: Patience, Moonbeam (Run for Cover)

Read our review of Patience, Moonbeam.

<a href="https://greatgrandpa.bandcamp.com/album/patience-moonbeam">Patience, Moonbeam by Great Grandpa</a>

Lonnie Holley: Tonky (Jagjaguwar)

Read our interview with Lonnie Holley on Tonky.

<a href="https://lonnieholley.bandcamp.com/album/tonky">Tonky by Lonnie Holley</a>

The Horrors: Night Life (Fiction)

Read our new My Firsts interview with The Horrors. Read our review of Night Life.

HotWax: Hot Shock (Marathon Artists)

Read our interview with HotWax on Hot Shock. Read our review of the album.

<a href="https://hotwax2.bandcamp.com/album/hot-shock">Hot Shock by HotWax</a>

Japanese Breakfast: For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) (Dead Oceans)

Read our digital cover story interview with Japanese Breakfast on For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women). Read our review of the album.

<a href="https://michellezauner.bandcamp.com/album/for-melancholy-brunettes-sad-women">For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) by Japanese Breakfast</a>

Hamilton Leithauser: This Side of the Island (Glassnote)

Read our review of This Side of the Island.

Bob Mould: Here We Go Crazy (BMG)

Read our interview with Bob Mould on Here We Go Crazy.

<a href="https://bobmould.bandcamp.com/album/here-we-go-crazy-3">Here We Go Crazy by Bob Mould</a>

My Morning Jacket: is (ATO)

<a href="https://mmorningjacket.bandcamp.com/album/is">is by My Morning Jacket</a>

Perfume Genius: Glory (Matador)

Pictoria Vark: Nothing Sticks (Get Better)

Read our interview with Pictoria Vark on Nothing Sticks. Read our review of the album.

<a href="https://pictoriavark.bandcamp.com/album/nothing-sticks">Nothing Sticks by Pictoria Vark</a>

SASAMI: Blood On the Silver Screen (Domino)

Read our review of Blood On the Silver Screen.

<a href="https://sasami.bandcamp.com/album/blood-on-the-silver-screen">Blood On the Silver Screen by SASAMI</a>

Snapped Ankles: Hard Times Furious Dancing (The Leaf Label)

<a href="https://shop.snappedankles.com/album/hard-times-furious-dancing">Hard Times Furious Dancing by Snapped Ankles</a>

SPELLLING: Portrait of My Heart (Sacred Bones)

<a href="https://spellling.bandcamp.com/album/portrait-of-my-heart">Portrait of My Heart by SPELLLING</a>

Dean Wareham: That’s the Price of Loving Me (Carpark)

<a href="https://deanwareham.bandcamp.com/album/thats-the-price-of-loving-me">That's the Price of Loving Me by Dean Wareham</a>

Steven Wilson: The Overview (Fiction)

Read our interview with Steven Wilson on The Overview. Read our review of the album.

Yukimi: For You (Ninja Tune)

<a href="https://yukimi.bandcamp.com/album/for-you">For You by Yukimi</a>

