The Beths Sign to ANTI-, Announce World Tour, and Release New Single “Metal” Tour Stretches from September to December

Photography by Frances Carter

New Zealand four-piece The Beths are making some moves. They have announced they have signed to a new label, ANTI-, released a new single, “Metal,” and also announced a world tour. Check out “Metal” below, followed by the tour dates.

The Beths are vocalist Elizabeth Stokes, guitarist Jonathan Pearce, bassist Benjamin Sinclair, and drummer Tristan Deck.

“In some ways ‘Metal’ is a song about being alive and existing in a human body,” Stokes explains in a press release. “That is something I have been acutely aware of in the last few years, where I have been on what one might call a ‘health journey.’ For parts of the last few years, I kind of felt like my body was a vehicle that had carried me pretty well thus far but was breaking down, something I had little to no control over. All of the steps in the Rube Goldberg machine of life are so unlikely, and yet here we are in it. I have a hunger and a curiosity for learning about the world around me, and for learning about myself. And despite all the ways that my body feels like a broken machine, I still marvel at the complexity of such a machine.

“I can hold that knowledge in one hand, and yet with the other hand I can point to my reflection and just be like ‘you are shit.’ Or ‘ugly.’ Or ‘worthless.’ I can reliably respond to any suggestion that I might be able to achieve any small thing with ‘no.’ And these are variations of the ‘short word’ referenced in the song.”

The press release says “the track sees The Beths fully embracing jangle rock.” As Stokes explains: “There was a propulsion to the acoustic strumming pattern on the original demo. Tristan’s drums meet that feeling so perfectly, the feeling of a train pushing up the tracks. Jonathan got to play his Burns 12 string guitar as sparkly as he wanted, and Ben as usual can’t be contained to the lower register. I think we ended up with an arrangement that embodies the frenetic intricacy of an engine in action. There’s a lot going on, until there isn’t.”

Previously The Beths were signed to Carpark. Their last album, Expert in a Dying Field, was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022.

Read our The End interview with The Beths.

Read our interview with The Beths on Jump Rope Gazers.

Read our My Firsts interview with The Beths.

The Beths Tour Dates:

Thu. Sept. 18 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Sat. Sept. 20 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Sun. Sept. 21 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio

Mon. Sept. 22 - Leeds, UK @ Project House

Wed. Sept. 24 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

Thu. Sept. 25 - Birmingham, UK @ XOYO

Fri. Sept. 26 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

Sat. Sept. 27 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK

Mon. Sept. 29 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

Tue. Sept. 30 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

Wed. Oct. 1 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Fri. Oct. 3 - Cologne, DE @ Kantine

Sat. Oct. 4 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Sun. Oct. 5 - Hamburg, DE @ Krust

Tue. Oct. 7 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

Wed. Oct. 8 Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret Scene

Thu. Oct. 9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

Sat. Oct. 11 - Berlin, DE @ Lido

Sun. Oct. 12 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Mon. Oct. 13 - Zurich, CH @ Plaza

Wed. Oct. 15 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2

Thu. Oct. 16 - Madrid, ES @ Nazca

Fri. Oct. 17 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV

Thu. Oct. 30 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*

Fri. Oct. 31 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

Sat. Nov 1 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

Mon. Nov. 3 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio At The Bomb Factory *

Tue. Nov. 4 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

Thu. Nov. 6 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

Fri. Nov. 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern * ^

Sat. Nov. 8 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

Wed. Nov. 12 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

Fri. Nov. 14 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

Sat. Nov. 15 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre *

Sun. Nov. 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

Tue. Nov. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

Wed. Nov. 19 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 21 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *

Sat. Nov. 22 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

Sun. Nov. 23 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoor) * +

Tue. Nov 25 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron *

Wed. Nov. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 28 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

Sat. Nov. 29 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre *

Tue. Dec. 2 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

Wed. Dec. 3 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall *

Fri. Dec. 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount * #

Sat. Dec. 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Tue. Dec. 9 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club *

* w/ Phoebe Rings

^ w/ Bret McKenzie

+ w/ Squirrel Flower

# w/ illuminati hotties

