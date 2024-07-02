News

Courtesy of the Artist

The Bug Club Announce New Album, Share New Track “Lonsdale Slipons” On the Intricate Inner Workings of the System Worldwide Due Out August 30 via Sub Pop

Just last month, Wales’ The Bug Club announced their signing to Sub Pop. Today, they have announced their full-length label debut, On the Intricate Inner Workings of the System Worldwide, which is due for release on August 30. They have also shared their single “Lonsdale Slipons” which follows the release of album track “Quality Pints.” Listen to their new track below. Also, find their tour dates, as well as the tracklist and cover art for On the Intricate Inner Workings of the System Worldwide.

The initial core of The Bug Club is composed of Sam Willmett (vocals/guitar) and Tilly Harris (vocals/bass), who are later joined by Dan Matthews (drums). They were signed to UK label Bingo Records in the fall of 2020, and released their first single “We Don’t Need Room For Lovin’’ that February.

On The Intricate Inner Workings of the System Tracklist:

1. War Movies

2. Quality Pints

3. Pop Single

4. Best Looking Strangers in the Cemetery

5. A Bit Like James Bond

6. We Don’t Care About That

7. Lonsdale Slipons

8. Better Than Good

9. Actual Pain

10. Cold. Hard. Love.

11. The Intricate Inner Workings of the System

The Bug Club Tour Dates:

Sat. Jul. 06 - Usk, UK - The Weekend Rumble

Fri. Jul. 26 - Rock, UK - Rock Oyster Festival

Thu. Aug. 01 - London, UK - Shacklewell Arms (SOLD OUT)

Fri. Aug. 02 - Pikehall, UK - Y Not Festival

Thu. Aug. 29 - Brighton, Resident Records (instore)

Fri. Aug. 30 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Psych Fest

Sat. Aug 31 - Hull, UK - The Adelphi

Sun. Sep. 01 - Edinburgh, UK - Edinburgh Psych Fest

Mon. Sep. 02 - Riley & Coe Session, BBC Radio 6 Music

Tue. Sep. 03 - Liverpool, UK - Rough Trade (instore)

Wed. Sep. 04 - Nottingham, UK - Rough Trade (instore)

Thu. Sep. 05 - London, UK - Rough Trade East, (instore)

Thu. Nov. 07 - Bournemouth, UK - Bear Cave

Fri. Nov. 08 - Margate, UK - Lido

Sat. Nov. 09 - Bedford, UK - Esquires

Wed. Nov. 13 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny

Thu. Nov. 14 - Hebden Bridge, UK - The Trades Club

Fri. Nov. 15 - Leicester, UK - The SoundHouse

Sat. Nov. 16 - Norwich, UK - Norwich Arts Centre

