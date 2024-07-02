Courtesy of the Artist
The Bug Club Announce New Album, Share New Track “Lonsdale Slipons”
On the Intricate Inner Workings of the System Worldwide Due Out August 30 via Sub Pop
Just last month, Wales’ The Bug Club announced their signing to Sub Pop. Today, they have announced their full-length label debut, On the Intricate Inner Workings of the System Worldwide, which is due for release on August 30. They have also shared their single “Lonsdale Slipons” which follows the release of album track “Quality Pints.” Listen to their new track below. Also, find their tour dates, as well as the tracklist and cover art for On the Intricate Inner Workings of the System Worldwide.
The initial core of The Bug Club is composed of Sam Willmett (vocals/guitar) and Tilly Harris (vocals/bass), who are later joined by Dan Matthews (drums). They were signed to UK label Bingo Records in the fall of 2020, and released their first single “We Don’t Need Room For Lovin’’ that February.
On The Intricate Inner Workings of the System Tracklist:
1. War Movies
2. Quality Pints
3. Pop Single
4. Best Looking Strangers in the Cemetery
5. A Bit Like James Bond
6. We Don’t Care About That
7. Lonsdale Slipons
8. Better Than Good
9. Actual Pain
10. Cold. Hard. Love.
11. The Intricate Inner Workings of the System
The Bug Club Tour Dates:
Sat. Jul. 06 - Usk, UK - The Weekend Rumble
Fri. Jul. 26 - Rock, UK - Rock Oyster Festival
Thu. Aug. 01 - London, UK - Shacklewell Arms (SOLD OUT)
Fri. Aug. 02 - Pikehall, UK - Y Not Festival
Thu. Aug. 29 - Brighton, Resident Records (instore)
Fri. Aug. 30 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Psych Fest
Sat. Aug 31 - Hull, UK - The Adelphi
Sun. Sep. 01 - Edinburgh, UK - Edinburgh Psych Fest
Mon. Sep. 02 - Riley & Coe Session, BBC Radio 6 Music
Tue. Sep. 03 - Liverpool, UK - Rough Trade (instore)
Wed. Sep. 04 - Nottingham, UK - Rough Trade (instore)
Thu. Sep. 05 - London, UK - Rough Trade East, (instore)
Thu. Nov. 07 - Bournemouth, UK - Bear Cave
Fri. Nov. 08 - Margate, UK - Lido
Sat. Nov. 09 - Bedford, UK - Esquires
Wed. Nov. 13 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny
Thu. Nov. 14 - Hebden Bridge, UK - The Trades Club
Fri. Nov. 15 - Leicester, UK - The SoundHouse
Sat. Nov. 16 - Norwich, UK - Norwich Arts Centre
