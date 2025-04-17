 The Bug Club Share New Song “How to Be a Confidante” | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 17th, 2025  
Subscribe

The Bug Club Share New Song “How to Be a Confidante”

Very Human Features Due Out June 13 via Sub Pop

Apr 17, 2025 By Mark Redfern

Quirky Welsh indie rockers The Bug Club have released a new single, “How to Be a Confidante.” It is the latest track from Very Human Features, the band’s new album, due out on June 13 via Sub Pop. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, including some newly announced dates with labelmates Omni.

Very Human Features is the follow-up to 2024’s On the Intricate Inner Workings of the System Worldwide, which included “A Bit Like James Bond” (it was one of our Songs of the Week).

The initial core of The Bug Club is composed of Sam Willmett (vocals/guitar) and Tilly Harris (vocals/bass). Tom Rees produced and mixed Very Human Features, which was recorded at Rat Trap Studios in Cardiff, Wales. It is the band’s fourth album.

The Bug Club Tour Dates:

UK | EU
Headlining Dates + Festivals, Spring 2025
Tue. Apr. 29 - Brugge, BE - Cactus Club [Sold Out]
Wed. Apr. 30 - Eindhoven, NL - Altstadt
Thu. May 01 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje
Fri. May 02 - Utrecht, NL - De Nijverheid [Sold Out]
Sat. May 03 - Groningen, NL - Vera
Mon. May 05 - Berlin, DE - Privatclub
Tue. May 06 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow Skybar
Wed. May 07 - Köln, DE - Blue Shell
Fri. May 09 - Milan, IT - Arci Bellezza
Sat. May 10 - Ravenna, IT - Bronson
Tue. May 13 - Paris, FR - Supersonic
Wed. May 14 - Lille, FR - L’Aeronef
Thu. May 15 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival @ Paganini Ballroom (Early)
Thu. May 15 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival @ The Old Market (Late)
Sat. May 24 - Walton-on-Trent, UK - Bearded Theory, Festival
Sat. May 31 - Cheltenham, UK - Wychwood Festival

North American | UK
Headline Dates, Festivals + Support Shows, Summer 2025
Fri. Jun. 13 - Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufounes *
Sat. Jun. 14 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison *
Sun. Jun. 15 - Detroit, MI - Third Man Records *
Tue. Jun. 17 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle *
Wed. Jun. 18 - St. Louis, MO - Sinkhole *
Thu. Jun. 19 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR *
Fri. Jun 20 - Nelsonville, OH - Nelsonville Art & Music Festival
Sat. Jun. 21 - Nelsonville, OH - Nelsonville Art & Music Festival
Mon. Jun. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *
Tue. Jun. 24 - Raleigh, NC - King’s *
Wed. Jun. 25 - Washington, DC- DC9 *
Thu. Jun. 26 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom*
Fri. Jun. 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s *
Sat. Jul. 26 - Thirsk, UK - Deer Shed Festival
Wed. Aug. 27 - Sheffield, UK - Don Valley Stadium ^
Fri. Aug. 29 - Dorset, UK - End of the Road Festival
Sat. Aug. 30 - Manchester, UK - Psych Fest
Sat. Sep. 13 - Burton-on-Trent, UK - Sonic Boom Festival

* w/ Omni
^ w/ Queens of the Stone Age

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #74

Feb 28, 2025 Issue #74 - The Protest Issue with Kathleen Hanna and Bartees Strange

Most Recent