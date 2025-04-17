News

All





The Bug Club Share New Song “How to Be a Confidante” Very Human Features Due Out June 13 via Sub Pop

Quirky Welsh indie rockers The Bug Club have released a new single, “How to Be a Confidante.” It is the latest track from Very Human Features, the band’s new album, due out on June 13 via Sub Pop. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, including some newly announced dates with labelmates Omni.

Very Human Features is the follow-up to 2024’s On the Intricate Inner Workings of the System Worldwide, which included “A Bit Like James Bond” (it was one of our Songs of the Week).

The initial core of The Bug Club is composed of Sam Willmett (vocals/guitar) and Tilly Harris (vocals/bass). Tom Rees produced and mixed Very Human Features, which was recorded at Rat Trap Studios in Cardiff, Wales. It is the band’s fourth album.

The Bug Club Tour Dates:

UK | EU

Headlining Dates + Festivals, Spring 2025

Tue. Apr. 29 - Brugge, BE - Cactus Club [Sold Out]

Wed. Apr. 30 - Eindhoven, NL - Altstadt

Thu. May 01 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje

Fri. May 02 - Utrecht, NL - De Nijverheid [Sold Out]

Sat. May 03 - Groningen, NL - Vera

Mon. May 05 - Berlin, DE - Privatclub

Tue. May 06 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow Skybar

Wed. May 07 - Köln, DE - Blue Shell

Fri. May 09 - Milan, IT - Arci Bellezza

Sat. May 10 - Ravenna, IT - Bronson

Tue. May 13 - Paris, FR - Supersonic

Wed. May 14 - Lille, FR - L’Aeronef

Thu. May 15 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival @ Paganini Ballroom (Early)

Thu. May 15 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival @ The Old Market (Late)

Sat. May 24 - Walton-on-Trent, UK - Bearded Theory, Festival

Sat. May 31 - Cheltenham, UK - Wychwood Festival



North American | UK

Headline Dates, Festivals + Support Shows, Summer 2025

Fri. Jun. 13 - Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufounes *

Sat. Jun. 14 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison *

Sun. Jun. 15 - Detroit, MI - Third Man Records *

Tue. Jun. 17 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle *

Wed. Jun. 18 - St. Louis, MO - Sinkhole *

Thu. Jun. 19 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR *

Fri. Jun 20 - Nelsonville, OH - Nelsonville Art & Music Festival

Sat. Jun. 21 - Nelsonville, OH - Nelsonville Art & Music Festival

Mon. Jun. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *

Tue. Jun. 24 - Raleigh, NC - King’s *

Wed. Jun. 25 - Washington, DC- DC9 *

Thu. Jun. 26 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom*

Fri. Jun. 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s *

Sat. Jul. 26 - Thirsk, UK - Deer Shed Festival

Wed. Aug. 27 - Sheffield, UK - Don Valley Stadium ^

Fri. Aug. 29 - Dorset, UK - End of the Road Festival

Sat. Aug. 30 - Manchester, UK - Psych Fest

Sat. Sep. 13 - Burton-on-Trent, UK - Sonic Boom Festival



* w/ Omni

^ w/ Queens of the Stone Age

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.