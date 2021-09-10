News

The Charlatans Share Previously Unreleased Song From 2001 “C’mon C’mon” A Head Full of Ideas Vinyl Career-Spanning Box Set Due Out October 15 via Republic of Music

Britpop and Madchester survivors The Charlatans have shared “C’mon C’mon,” a previously unreleased song originally recorded for the band’s 2001 album Wonderland. It is featured on A Head Full of Ideas, a new career-spanning vinyl box set that’s due out on October 15 via Republic of Music and includes their best songs, as well as remixes and live tracks. Listen below.

“It’s about taking chances while they’re there and not missing out,” says frontman Tim Burgess in a press statement. “Which is odd because we didn’t take the chance to release it at the time—I’m guessing we missed out. It’s stood the test of time—I really like it now.”

Also from A Head Full of Ideas, The Charlatans previously shared a remix of their 1997 song “Tellin’ Stories” by The Go! Team.

The band also previously announced a free show in Manchester, England for NHS (National Health Service) workers on November 15 at Gorilla. Ticket applications will be available October 1.

The Charlatans’ last album, Different Days, came out in 2017 via BMG. Burgess has been quite busy since then, releasing solo music, doing his Twitter listening parties, and is releasing a book, The Listening Party, on September 2 via DK.

Check out our interview with Burgess about his Twitter listening parties, along with our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview with him from last year.

A Head Full of Ideas Tracklist:

Side A



The Only One I Know

Weirdo

Can’t Get Out of Bed

Jesus Hairdo

Just When You’re Thinking Things Over

North Country Boy



Side B



Tellin’ Stories

One to Another

How High

Forever

Impossible



Side C



Love Is the Key

A Man Needs to Be Told

Up at The Lake

Blackened Blue Eyes

Oh Vanity



Side D



My Foolish Pride

Come Home Baby

Let the Good Times Be Never Ending

Plastic Machinery

Totally Eclipsing



Trust Is For Believers (Live):



Side A



Polar Bear - Blackburn Kings Hall 1990

Indian Rope - Reading Festival 1992

Can’t Even Be Bothered- Reading Festival 1992

Can’t Get Out Of Bed- Glasgow Tramway, Sound City 1994

I Never Want an Easy Life (If Me & Him Were Ever To Get There) - Glasgow Tramway Sound City 1994

Then – Glastonbury Festival 1995



Side B



Here Comes Soul Saver- Hultsfred Festival , Sweden 1997

Just Lookin’- Hultsfred Fest Sweden 1997

My Beautiful Friend- Delamare Forest, Cheshire 2007

The Blind Stagger - Delamare Forest, Cheshire 2007

Sproston Green– Reading Festival 1999



Pleased To Meet You (Demo’s):



Side A



C’mon C’mon (Demo)

Sleepy Little Sunshine Boy (Demo)

Dardanella (Demo)

So Oh (Demo)

Always On My Mind (Demo)



Side B



Everybody Ha Ha (Demo)

Commuter Computer (Demo)

Crystal Eyes (Demo)

Polar Bear (Demo)

I Need You to Know (Demo)



One to Another (Remixes):



Side A



Plastic Machinery Sleaford Mods Remix

Nine Acre Dust Chemical Brothers Remix

Not Forgotten Brian Jonestown Massacre Remix

Tellin’ Stories The Go! Team Remix



Side B



Trouble Understanding Norman Cook Remix

My Beautiful Friend Jagz Kooner Remix

Hey Sunrise The Orb Remix

You’re So Pretty, We’re so Pretty Lo Fidelity Allstars Remix



Bonus Demos 7-Inch:



Side A:



Indian Rope (Demo)



Side AA:



The Only One I Know (Demo)

The Charlatans Tour Dates:

NOV 22ND BELFAST, LIMELIGHT

NOV 23RD DUBLIN, OLYMPIA

NOV 25TH WREXHAM, WILLIAM ASTON HALL

NOV 26TH BRISTOL, O2 ACADEMY

NOV 27TH BIRMINGHAM, O2 ACADEMY

NOV 29TH BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION

NOV 30TH BOURNEMOUTH, ACADEMY

DEC 02ND OXFORD, O2 ACADEMY

DEC 03RD CAMBRIDGE, CORN EXCHANGE

DEC 04TH MANCHESTER, O2 VICTORIA WAREHOUSE

DEC 06TH LINCOLN, ENGINE SHED

DEC 08TH LIVERPOOL, INVISIBLE WIND FACTORY

DEC 09TH NEWCASTLE, CITY HALL

DEC 10TH LONDON, O2 BRIXTON ACADEMY

DEC 16TH NOTTINGHAM, ROCK CITY

DEC 17TH LEEDS, O2 ACADEMY

DEC 18TH GLASGOW, O2 ACADEMY

DEC 20TH ABERDEEN, MUSIC HALL

(Via Stereogum)

