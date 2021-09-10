The Charlatans in 1999.
The Charlatans Share Previously Unreleased Song From 2001 “C’mon C’mon”
A Head Full of Ideas Vinyl Career-Spanning Box Set Due Out October 15 via Republic of Music
Sep 09, 2021
Photography by Tom Sheehan
Britpop and Madchester survivors The Charlatans have shared “C’mon C’mon,” a previously unreleased song originally recorded for the band’s 2001 album Wonderland. It is featured on A Head Full of Ideas, a new career-spanning vinyl box set that’s due out on October 15 via Republic of Music and includes their best songs, as well as remixes and live tracks. Listen below.
“It’s about taking chances while they’re there and not missing out,” says frontman Tim Burgess in a press statement. “Which is odd because we didn’t take the chance to release it at the time—I’m guessing we missed out. It’s stood the test of time—I really like it now.”
Also from A Head Full of Ideas, The Charlatans previously shared a remix of their 1997 song “Tellin’ Stories” by The Go! Team.
The band also previously announced a free show in Manchester, England for NHS (National Health Service) workers on November 15 at Gorilla. Ticket applications will be available October 1.
The Charlatans’ last album, Different Days, came out in 2017 via BMG. Burgess has been quite busy since then, releasing solo music, doing his Twitter listening parties, and is releasing a book, The Listening Party, on September 2 via DK.
Check out our interview with Burgess about his Twitter listening parties, along with our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview with him from last year.
A Head Full of Ideas Tracklist:
Side A
The Only One I Know
Weirdo
Can’t Get Out of Bed
Jesus Hairdo
Just When You’re Thinking Things Over
North Country Boy
Side B
Tellin’ Stories
One to Another
How High
Forever
Impossible
Side C
Love Is the Key
A Man Needs to Be Told
Up at The Lake
Blackened Blue Eyes
Oh Vanity
Side D
My Foolish Pride
Come Home Baby
Let the Good Times Be Never Ending
Plastic Machinery
Totally Eclipsing
Trust Is For Believers (Live):
Side A
Polar Bear - Blackburn Kings Hall 1990
Indian Rope - Reading Festival 1992
Can’t Even Be Bothered- Reading Festival 1992
Can’t Get Out Of Bed- Glasgow Tramway, Sound City 1994
I Never Want an Easy Life (If Me & Him Were Ever To Get There) - Glasgow Tramway Sound City 1994
Then – Glastonbury Festival 1995
Side B
Here Comes Soul Saver- Hultsfred Festival , Sweden 1997
Just Lookin’- Hultsfred Fest Sweden 1997
My Beautiful Friend- Delamare Forest, Cheshire 2007
The Blind Stagger - Delamare Forest, Cheshire 2007
Sproston Green– Reading Festival 1999
Pleased To Meet You (Demo’s):
Side A
C’mon C’mon (Demo)
Sleepy Little Sunshine Boy (Demo)
Dardanella (Demo)
So Oh (Demo)
Always On My Mind (Demo)
Side B
Everybody Ha Ha (Demo)
Commuter Computer (Demo)
Crystal Eyes (Demo)
Polar Bear (Demo)
I Need You to Know (Demo)
One to Another (Remixes):
Side A
Plastic Machinery Sleaford Mods Remix
Nine Acre Dust Chemical Brothers Remix
Not Forgotten Brian Jonestown Massacre Remix
Tellin’ Stories The Go! Team Remix
Side B
Trouble Understanding Norman Cook Remix
My Beautiful Friend Jagz Kooner Remix
Hey Sunrise The Orb Remix
You’re So Pretty, We’re so Pretty Lo Fidelity Allstars Remix
Bonus Demos 7-Inch:
Side A:
Indian Rope (Demo)
Side AA:
The Only One I Know (Demo)
The Charlatans Tour Dates:
NOV 22ND BELFAST, LIMELIGHT
NOV 23RD DUBLIN, OLYMPIA
NOV 25TH WREXHAM, WILLIAM ASTON HALL
NOV 26TH BRISTOL, O2 ACADEMY
NOV 27TH BIRMINGHAM, O2 ACADEMY
NOV 29TH BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION
NOV 30TH BOURNEMOUTH, ACADEMY
DEC 02ND OXFORD, O2 ACADEMY
DEC 03RD CAMBRIDGE, CORN EXCHANGE
DEC 04TH MANCHESTER, O2 VICTORIA WAREHOUSE
DEC 06TH LINCOLN, ENGINE SHED
DEC 08TH LIVERPOOL, INVISIBLE WIND FACTORY
DEC 09TH NEWCASTLE, CITY HALL
DEC 10TH LONDON, O2 BRIXTON ACADEMY
DEC 16TH NOTTINGHAM, ROCK CITY
DEC 17TH LEEDS, O2 ACADEMY
DEC 18TH GLASGOW, O2 ACADEMY
DEC 20TH ABERDEEN, MUSIC HALL
