The Cure Announce New Remix Album to Benefit War Child UK, Share Four Tet and Paul Oakenfold Remixes Mixes of a Lost World Due Out June 13 on Fiction/Capitol

The Cure have announced a new remix album, Mixes of a Lost World, to benefit the charity War Child UK. They have also shared two of its tracks, remixes by Four Tet and Paul Oakenfold. The album also features reworks by Mogwai, Orbital, Trentemøller, The Twilight Sad, Daniel Avery, and others. Mixes of a Lost World is due out June 13 on Fiction/Capitol and features remixes of tracks from 2024’s acclaimed Songs of a Lost World. Below listen to “I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold ‘Cinematic’ Remix)” and “Alone (Four Tet Remix),” followed by the tracklists for the various versions of the remix album. Above is the cover artwork.

Songs of a Lost World was the iconic band’s first studio album in 16 years. It was #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2024. Read our rave 9/10 review of the album here.

The Cure’s frontman Robert Smith had this to say about Mixes of a Lost World in all all-caps press release statement: “JUST AFTER CHRISTMAS I WAS SENT A COUPLE OF UNSOLICITED REMIXES OF SONGS OF A LOST WORLD TRACKS AND I REALLY LOVED THEM. THE CURE HAS A COLOURFUL HISTORY WITH ALL KINDS OF DANCE MUSIC, AND I WAS CURIOUS AS TO HOW THE WHOLE ALBUM WOULD SOUND ENTIRELY REINTERPRETED BY OTHERS. THIS CURIOSITY RESULTED IN A FABULOUS TRIP THROUGH ALL 8 SONGS BY 24 WONDERFUL ARTISTS AND REMIXERS AND IS WAY BEYOND ANYTHING I COULD HAVE HOPED FOR. GIVING OUR RECORDING ROYALTIES FROM THE PROJECT TO WAR CHILD HELPS MAKE MIXES OF A LOST WORLD AN EVEN MORE SPECIAL RELEASE.”

The Cure’s Robert Smith (photo by Sam Rockman)

Previously the band shared Songs of a Lost World’s first single, “Alone,” which is was #1 on our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “A Fragile Thing,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was released, “Endsong” made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Smith wrote and arranged all the songs on Songs of a Lost World. He produced and mixed the album with Paul Corkett. The Cure’s current lineup on the album is: Robert Smith (voice/guitar/6 string bass/keyboard), Simon Gallup (bass), Jason Cooper (drums/percussion), Roger O’Donnell (keyboard), and Reeves Gabrels (guitar). Songs of a Lost World was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

The Cure’s previous studio album was 2008’s 4:13 Dream and Songs of a Lost World had long been in the works and teased for release several times over the years.

Since 4:13 Dream, the band continued to tour. In 2021 Smith collaborated with the Scottish band CHVRCHES on their song “How Not to Drown.” In 2020 he collaborated with Gorillaz on the song “Strange Timez.” In 2019 The Cure were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Read our 40th anniversary appreciation article on The Cure’s 1982 album Pornography.

Mixes of the Lost World Tracklist:

3CD/3LP/3MC – DELUXE:

3LP

VINYL 1

SIDE A

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Paul Oakenfold ‘Cinematic’ Remix)

2. ENDSONG (Orbital Remix)

3. DRONE:NODRONE (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. ALL I EVER AM (meera Remix)



SIDE B

1. A FRAGILE THING (Âme Remix)

2. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

3. WARSONG (Daybreakers Remix)

4. ALONE (Four Tet Remix)



VINYL 2

SIDE A

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Mental Overdrive Remix)

2. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

3. A FRAGILE THING (Sally C Remix)

4. ENDSONG (Gregor Tresher Remix)



SIDE B

1. WARSONG (Omid 16B Remix)

2. DRONE:NODRONE (Anja Schneider Remix)

3. ALONE (Shanti Celeste ‘February Blues’ Remix)

4. ALL I EVER AM (Mura Masa Remix)



VINYL 3

SIDE A

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Craven Faults Rework)

2. DRONE:NODRONE (JoyCut ‘Anti-Gravitational’ Remix)

3. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Trentemøller Rework)

4. WARSONG (Chino Moreno Remix)



SIDE B

1. ALONE (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix)

2. ALL I EVER AM (65daysofstatic Remix)

3. A FRAGILE THING (The Twilight Sad Remix)

4. ENDSONG (Mogwai Remix)



3CD

CD1

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Paul Oakenfold Cinematic Remix)

2. ENDSONG (Orbital Remix)

3. DRONE:NODRONE (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. ALL I EVER AM (meera Remix)

5. A FRAGILE THING (Âme Remix)

6. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

7. WARSONG (Daybreakers Remix)

8. ALONE (Four Tet Remix)



CD2

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Mental Overdrive Remix)

2. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

3. A FRAGILE THING (Sally C Remix)

4. ENDSONG (Gregor Tresher Remix)

5. WARSONG (Omid 16B Remix)

6. DRONE:NODRONE (Anja Schneider Remix)

7. ALONE (Shanti Celeste ‘February Blues’ Remix)

8. ALL I EVER AM (Mura Masa Remix)



CD3

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Craven Faults Rework)

2. DRONE:NODRONE (JoyCut ‘Anti-Gravitational’ Remix)

3. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Trentemøller Rework)

4. WARSONG (Chino Moreno Remix)

5. ALONE (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix)

6. ALL I EVER AM (65daysofstatic Remix)

7. A FRAGILE THING (The Twilight Sad Remix)

8. ENDSONG (Mogwai Remix)



