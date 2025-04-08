News

The Divine Comedy Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Achilles” Rainy Sunday Afternoon Due Out September 19

Photography by Kevin Westenberg

The Divine Comedy (the orchestral-pop project of Northern Irish singer/songwriter/composer Neil Hannon) has announced a new album, Rainy Sunday Afternoon, and shared its first single, “Achilles.” Rainy Sunday Afternoon is due out September 19. Below, check out the new single, followed by the album details.

The Divine Comedy’s last album was 2019’s Office Politics, although in 2022 Hannon released Charmed Life - The Best of the Divine Comedy. Hannon also wrote the original songs for the hit 2023 film Wonka.

Rainy Sunday Afternoon was recorded at the legendary Abby Road Studios in London. Hannon wrote, arranged, and produced the album. “My musical output is, for better or worse, a representation of my personality,” Hannon says in a press release and social media statement. “A good chunk of that personality revels in the rumbumptious; celebrates the silly. And I made ample use of that for the Wonka songs.”

“I have, though, like everyone, a darker, more melancholy side. And for one reason or another it has been much in evidence of late,” Hannon adds. “I needed to use this album as an outlet for those feelings. To work through some stuff. Mortality; memories; relationships; political and social upheaval. Everyone should get to make an orchestral pop album once in a while. It should be available on the NHS,” he says, perhaps referencing his 1996 hit “Becoming More Like Alfie.”

There will be a limited edition deluxe CD release of the album that includes the bonus disc Live in Paris & London.

Hannon was one of several artists featured on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Double Issue, in honor of him being on the cover of Issue 2 of our print magazine.

Read our 2017 The End interview with The Divine Comedy’s Neil Hannon.

