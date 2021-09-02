News

The Dodos Announce New Album and Tour, Share Two New Singles “Annie” and “The Surface” Grizzly Peak Due Out November 12 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Sheila Gim



The Dodos have announced the release of their eighth studio album titled Grizzly Peak, sharing two new singles from it, “Annie” and “The Surface,” the latter of which is a reworking of a song previously shared by the band in 2019. The band has also announced a new US tour set for this upcoming fall and winter. Check out the new singles as well as the album’s tracklist/cover art and list of tour dates below.

Frontman and guitarist Meric Long speaks about “Annie” in a press release: “We had a lot of production goals when we set out to make Grizzly Peak, and the song ‘Annie’ touches on all of them. It’s a song about regret and accountability, as the first song it felt appropriate in disclosing what the intentions of the record are: rediscovering the initial premise for this band, while saying ‘thank you’ to our fans and those we’ve worked with along the way.”

Upon the inception of Grizzly Peak, Long began to experience the beginnings of arthritis in his hands. “Guitar has always been my ticket out from feeling worthless, insecure—perhaps I never quite grew out of that moment in my adolescence where I discovered playing the guitar made me feel better than what my mind or others told me,” he states. “It also became such a huge part of identity, that I probably latched on to it a little too much, and I guess feeling the beginnings of arthritis was sort of a sign of the impermanence of that identity. If I can’t play the guitar anymore—the way that, at least in my own mind, defined me so much—then what else am I?”

Long concludes: “I feel a huge debt of gratitude to our fans or anyone that paid attention enough to notice. I really want to say thank you; going back to our original intention and trying to perfect this sound really seemed like the best way to express that gratitude. It was a huge motivation in working through this stuff.”

The band’s most recent album, Certainty Waves, came out in 2018 via Polyvinyl. In 2019, the band shared the song “The Atlantic,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Grizzly Peak Tracklist:

1. Annie

2. Pale Horizon

3. With A Guitar

4. The Atlantic

5. Eyes Open

6. Sustainer

7. Sunrise/Sunset

8. Quiet Voices

9. Unicorn

10. The Surface

The Dodos Tour Dates:

November 2021

16 - Visalia, CA @ The Cellar Door

17 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

18 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

19 - Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi

20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

January 2022

13 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

15 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

29 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro

February 2022

10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza at Neumo’s

12 - Tacoma, WA @ Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater

