The Fiery Furnaces Announce New Live Shows and Share Newish Song “The Fortune Teller’s Revenge”

After a near 11-year long hiatus, The Fiery Furnaces returned last year with the new single “Down at the So and So on Somewhere.” Now they have announced some new live dates and digitally shared the song “The Fortune Teller’s Revenge,” which was originally the B-side of “Down at the So and So on Somewhere” when it was released on a 7-inch last year by Third Man. The live dates happen this November and will be supported by comedian/musician Fred Armisen. Check out “The Fortune Teller’s Revenge” and the dates below.

Prior to last year, the last we heard from the brother/sister duo of Eleanor and Matthew Friedberger was 2009’s I’m Going Away.

“Down at the So and So on Somewhere” was one of our Songs of the Week.

“We’re very excited to be playing again, to get a chance to do new things with old stuff, or old things with new people,” the band collectively say in a press release. “And we’re very happy to have Fred opening the shows. We’ll be six on stage, joined by: Brian Betancourt, Noah Hecht, Emily Lee and Cameron Wisch.”

Tickets for their live shows go on sale this Friday, August 27.

The Fiery Furnaces 2021 Tour Dates:

9/10 - Pitchfork Music Festival - Chicago, IL

11/13 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

11/15 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

11/17 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

