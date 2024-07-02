News

The Go! Team Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album, Share “The Power is On (CDR version)” Thunder, Lightning, Strike (20th Anniversary Edition) Due Out on September 13 via Memphis Industries; Also Listen to New Cornershop Remix

Photography by David Richardson

In 2004, The Go! Team emerged into the Brighton disco scene with Thunder, Lightning Strike. To celebrate its 20-year anniversary, the LP is being reissued on vinyl and CD. It’ll include a bonus disc of Ian Parton’s original CDR version of the album. The band has shared “The Power is On (CDR version),” as well as a Cornershop remix of the album’s “Everyone’s a V.I.P. to Someone.” Listen to both below.

A Rough Trade exclusive release is a machine numbered and pressed on red and yellow splatter vinyl and comes with an exclusive 7-inch featuring new versions of “Hold Yr Terror Close” by the Pastels and The Orielles. The Go! Team will also be playing anniversary shows, find those dates below.

As well as Cornershop, The Go! Team will have other personally admired artists remix tracks from Thunder, Lightning, Strike. Throughout 2024, every month a new remix will be released.

The celebratory reissue follows their two-part album release Get Up Sequences Part One (2021) and Get Up Sequences Part Two (2023). In 2004, we were the first American media outlet to interview The Go! Team. Also, check out our 2021 interview where they celebrate 20 years of being a band.

Thunder, Lightning, Strike Anniversary Shows:

Sep 26 - Edinburgh, Queens Hall, UK

Sep 27 - Manchester, New Century Hall, UK

Sep 28 - Bristol, Marble Factory, UK

Sep 29 - Dublin, Button Factory, IE SOLD OUT

Oct 28 – Chicago, Lincoln Hall, US

Oct 30 – Cambridge, Sinclair, US

Nov 01 – NYC, Irving Plaza, US

Nov 02 – The Foundry, Philadelphia, US

Nov 03 – Black Cat, Washington DC, US

The Go! Team Festival Appearances:

July 06 – Godiva Festival, Coventry, UK

July 13 – Kaleidoscope Festival, London, UK

July 28 - Deer Shed Festival, UK

