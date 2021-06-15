News

The Go! Team Share Video for New Song “A Bee Without Its Sting” Feat. Detroit Teenagers on Vocals Get Up Sequences Part One Due Out July 2 on Memphis Industries





England’s The Go! Team are releasing a new album, Get Up Sequences Part One, on July 2 via Memphis Industries. Now they have shared its third single, “A Bee Without Its Sting,” via a video for it. The song features the guest vocals of two Detroit teenagers, Jessie Miller and Rian Woods, who are both members of the choir at The Detroit Academy for Arts and Sciences. They are also featured in the video. Watch it below.

The Go! Team’s main songwriter Ian Parton had this to say in a press release: “When I was working on the last Go Team record Semicircle I approached the choir leader of a Detroit school called the Detroit Academy for Arts and Sciences—Miss Kee and asked if any of her students were interested in singing on a Go! Team song. So when it came to finding the singer for ‘A Bee Without Its Sting’ I thought again of Miss Kee and her students. One of the singers was a teenager called Jessie Miller whose voice was perfect for the song. She’d never been into a recording studio before, but her voice is so full of character.”

Previously The Go! Team shared the album’s first single, “World Remember Me Now,” via a video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared its second single, the energetic “Pow,” via a video for the single (which also made our Songs of the Week list).

Get Up Sequences Part One was created as Parton was losing his hearing. “I lost hearing in my right ear halfway during the making of this record,” he explained in a previous press release. “I woke up one Thursday in October 2019 and my hearing was different in some way—it fluctuated over a few weeks and at one point everything sounded like a Dalek. I seem to remember listening to music was bordering on unbearable. Over time it settled into just a tiny bit of hi end being audible on my right side. I thought the hearing loss was from playing music too loud over the years but it turns out I was just unlucky and it was a rare condition called Menieres. It was traumatic to keep listening to songs I knew well but which suddenly sounded different and it was an odd juxtaposition to listen to upbeat music when I was on such a downer. The trauma of losing my hearing gave the music a different dimension for me and it transformed the album into more of a life raft.”

Back in November, the band shared the song “Look Outside (A New Year’s Coming)” for Memphis Industries’ Lost Christmas compilation.

Their last album, Semicircle, was released in January 2018, also on Memphis Industries.

