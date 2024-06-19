The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Psychedelic Furs Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates
Frankie Rose to Open All Dates
The Jesus and Mary Chain are teaming up with Psychedelic Furs for a co-headlining North American Tour with Frankie Rose opening. Find tour dates below.
Following the March release of their latest album Glasgow Eyes, The Jesus and Mary Chain have an autobiography Never Understood due for release on August 15. The book will be the first time Scottish brothers William and Jim Reid tell the full story of Britain’s beloved guitar band with storylines of addiction and extreme shyness faced with humor and brotherly strike.
Prior to Glasglow Eyes’ release, the band previously shared the album’s lead single, “jamcod,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Chemical Animal.”
Read our interview with Jim Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain on the 25th anniversary of “Munki.”
The Jesus and Mary Chain and Psychedelic Furs Tour Dates:
All dates with special guest Frankie Rose
09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/01 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
10/02 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater
10/04 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre
10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Paramount
10/06 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/08 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Music Hall
10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theater
10/11 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theater
10/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
10/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
10/17 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace
10/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Val-Air Ballroom
10/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
10/22 – La Vista (Omaha), NE @ The Astro
10/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
10/24 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre
10/26 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/30 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/01 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium
11/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/03 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre
11/06 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
11/08 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
11/09 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
