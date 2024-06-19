News

The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Psychedelic Furs Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates Frankie Rose to Open All Dates

The Jesus and Mary Chain are teaming up with Psychedelic Furs for a co-headlining North American Tour with Frankie Rose opening. Find tour dates below.

Following the March release of their latest album Glasgow Eyes, The Jesus and Mary Chain have an autobiography Never Understood due for release on August 15. The book will be the first time Scottish brothers William and Jim Reid tell the full story of Britain’s beloved guitar band with storylines of addiction and extreme shyness faced with humor and brotherly strike.

Prior to Glasglow Eyes’ release, the band previously shared the album’s lead single, “jamcod,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Chemical Animal.”

Read our interview with Jim Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain on the 25th anniversary of “Munki.”





The Jesus and Mary Chain and Psychedelic Furs Tour Dates:

All dates with special guest Frankie Rose

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/01 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/02 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater

10/04 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Paramount

10/06 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/08 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Music Hall

10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theater

10/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/17 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace

10/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Val-Air Ballroom

10/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

10/22 – La Vista (Omaha), NE @ The Astro

10/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/24 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

10/26 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/30 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/01 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

11/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/03 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre

11/06 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

11/08 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

11/09 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

