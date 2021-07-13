News

The Joy Formidable Share Video for New Song “Chimes” Into the Blue Due Out August 20 via Enci Records





Welsh rockers The Joy Formidable are releasing a new album, Into the Blue, on August 20 via Enci Records. Now they have shared a new single from it, “Chimes,” via a self-directed video featuring lead singer and guitarist Ritzy Bryan performing along to the song in a barn, along with an animated bird. Watch it below.

Bryan had this to say in a press release: “We filmed the video in a beautiful, old barn in Southern Utah that shared a pen with the animals next door. ‘I wonder if they enjoyed the show?!’ When the sun started falling at dusk these beautiful patterns of light beamed through the cracks in the wood. Nature’s lightshow at it’s finest. There’s a tiny homage to Snow White with the animated bird. It represents a real life moment that happened to me last year that felt symbolic of someone I’d lost; not just a visit from a little bird but a message that everything was going to be okay and to live life to the fullest.”

Into the Blue’s title track was shared in March via a video for it. Then they shared its second single, “Back to Nothing.”

Enci Records is the U.S. label for the album, but in Europe it’s out on Full Time Hobby and it’s on Soundly Distro in the rest of the world.

Into the Blue follows the band’s 2018 album, AAARTH. The album was written in North Wales, but recorded in the band’s current home of Utah.

A previous press release said the album is “about opening your eyes to beauty and love again.”

Bryan added: “Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way.”

The band also features Rhydian Dafydd and Matt Thomas.

Read our 2016 interview with The Joy Formidable on Hitch.

