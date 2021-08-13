News

The Killers – Stream the New Album, Including “Runaway Horses” Which Features Phoebe Bridgers Pressure Machine Out Now via Island; Also Watch the New Video for “Quiet Town”

Photography by Danny Clinch



The Killers have released a new album, Pressure Machine, today via Island. Now that it’s out you can stream it below. The album features “Runaway Horses,” a new song featuring Phoebe Bridgers which wasn’t previously released as a single, so also check that out separately below. Plus the band have shared a new video for the album’s “Quiet Town” and you can also watch that below.

Pressure Machine has come out almost exactly a year after The Killers’ last album, Imploding the Mirage (which came out August 21, 2020). The COVID-19 pandemic meant that the band couldn’t tour that album or do much promotions for it, which allowed them to return to the studio sooner than expected. “Everything came to this grinding halt,” said frontman Brandon Flowers in a previous press release announcing the album. “And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”

The album is inspired by Nephi, Utah, a small community with no traffic lights where Flowers partially grew up, living there from ages 10-16.

“We were discussing [Brandon] moving to Nephi as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere,” said the band’s drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. “And during COVID-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere.”

Flowers added: “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with, many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”

The press release described the themes of the album in more detail: “Through its characters and also its title, the album squares up to the unbending pressure of the American dream compounded by religious disenchantment. A born optimist, moments of beauty inevitably shine out of the grief of Flowers’s songs: the healing arrival of summer, the first crop of hay, sweeter skies. Pressure Machine’s stories detail the real life personal battles, overwhelming regrets, local tragedies, and the opioid epidemic that hit Flowers’ hometown, as well as every hometown in America. Flowers sings about the choices people make, for better and for worse, and the consequences of those choices; the ones who were left behind, and the ones that can’t be forgotten.”

As with Imploding the Mirage, Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen co-produced the album.

Wes Johnson photographed the album’s cover art on the highway just outside Nephi and it’s of a display set up by a local Baptist church. The album’s packaging includes other photos of Nephi by Johnson, shot in early 2021.

The Killers 2022 Tour Dates:

08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/27 – Los Angeles CA @ Banc of California Stadium

08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

08/31 – Denver CO @ Ball Arena

09/98 – Houston TX @ Toyota Center

09/09 – Austin TX @ Moody Center

09/10 – Fort Worth TX @ Dickies Arena

09/13 – Miami FL @ FTX Arena

09/14 – Orlando FL @ Amway Center

09/16 – Atlanta GA @ State Farm Arena

09/17 – Nashville TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/18 – St. Louis MO @ Chaifetz Arena

09/20 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/21 – Chicago IL @ United Center

09/23 – Toronto ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/24 – Montreal QC @ Bell Centre

09/25 – Verona NY @ Turning Stone Event Center

09/29 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

09/30 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/01 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/03 – Boston MA @ TD Garden

10/04 – University Park PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/06 – Pittsburgh PA @ Petersen Events Center

10/07 – Cleveland OH @ Wolstein Center

10/08 – Detroit MI @ Little Caesars Arena

