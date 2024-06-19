News

The Mysterines Unleash Captivating New Single “The Last Dance” Ahead of Sophomore Album Release And US Dates

Photography by Steve Gullick

UK alt rock band The Mysterines have just dropped their latest single, “The Last Dance,” a powerful glimpse into their forthcoming album, “Afraid of Tomorrows,” out June 21st via Fiction Records. It’s the third single from the highly anticipated album.

“The Last Dance” features a blistering guitar solo and driving percussion, while delving into a tale of seeking solace in illusions. Singer Lia Metcalfe’s imaginative lyrics paint a vivid picture as the song explores the desperate measures one takes to escape loneliness.

Reflecting on the song’s meaning, Metcalfe shares, “It’s an analogy for what loneliness can do to you. After exploring all the dark paths of drugs and alcohol, you end up seeking connection in something that isn’t real.” Featuring a ETA Hoffmanesque video that’s a dark yet compelling watch

The Mysterines, composed of Metcalfe, drummer Paul Crilly, bassist George Favager, and guitarist Callum Thompson, have honed their sound through intense creative periods. Following secluded songwriting sessions and electrifying performances supporting the Arctic Monkeys, the band recorded “Afraid of Tomorrows” in Los Angeles with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton. Metcalfe describes the album as a deeply personal and raw expression of a myriad of experiences, including trauma, addiction, fear, happiness, loneliness, and an unwavering will to live.

In addition to the album release, The Mysterines are gearing up for their most extensive headline tour yet, with dates across Europe and North America this fall. Fans can also catch them at several major events this summer, including a special guest appearance at Bloc Party’s 20th anniversary concert and various notable festivals. Tickets for their North American tour go on sale this Friday at 12pm ET.

UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

September 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

September 11- Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit

September 13 - Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures

September 15 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

September 17 - Toronto, ON - The Cave

September 19 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

September 22 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest





