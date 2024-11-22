News

All





The Pill Release “Woman Driver” As They Poke Fun At Stereotypes

Photography by Mimi Massey

Isle of Wight duo Lily Hutchings and Lottie Massey, known as The Pill, have released their new single, “Woman Driver.” Brimming with acerbic wit and a rebellious spirit, the track continues the duo’s playful dissection of societal norms—now a hallmark of their music. Following on from their previous releases, “Scaffolding Man” and their debut, “Bale of Hay,” the new song combines sharp commentary with their signature messy energy.

Discussing the track in a recent interview with Under the Radar, which you can read in full HERE Hutchings shared, “I am actually okay at driving, but when I nearly hit someone’s car I thought, oh, I bet they think I’m just like a ‘woman driver.’ Which, I mean, I literally am. Yeah. I’m a woman that drives, but… it’s an insult that’s thrown around so frivolously all the time. They don’t realise it’s so literal.” Massey added, “I mean, why is that an insult? Mind you, if I take my car to the garage, I’ll definitely get ripped off by the mechanic because I’ll believe anything they say. I don’t know what a car part is. I’m a girl, and I don’t care about cars. And it’s about owning that. And that’s also okay.”

The Pill have had a breakout year, supporting Big Special, performing at the Isle of Wight Festival, selling out London’s Old Blue Last, and even making their debut in Europe. Looking ahead, the duo will play Omeara on Tuesday, December 3rd, before heading to Eurosonic in January, one of Europe’s premier showcases for emerging talent.



Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.