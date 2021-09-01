News

The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song “Evergreen” The Band’s Upcoming Tour Will Begin Later This Month

Photography by Reed Davis



The Psychedelic Furs have shared a new song titled “Evergreen.” It was produced by Richard Fortus and David Maurice in addition to the band, and it was recorded during the sessions for their previous studio album, Made of Rain. The new song is being released just ahead of the band’s upcoming tour dates, which will begin later this month. Check out “Evergreen” below, along with the list of tour dates.

Frontman Richard Butler states in a press release: “‘Evergreen’ is something that we did while we were putting together Made Of Rain. It’s a song about memory and the passing of time.”

Made of Rain came out last year on Cooking Vinyl.

The Psychedelic Furs Tour Dates:

September

15th - Indianapolis IN - The Vogue

16th - Chicago IL - The Vic Theatre

17th - Milwaukee WI - Summerfest

19th - Buffalo NY - Town Ballroom

October

16th - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

17th - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center

19th - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

20th - Dallas, TX - Grenada Theater

21st - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin

23rd - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina’s

27th - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

29th - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

30th - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

31st - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

November

2nd - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

3rd - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

5th - York, PA - Strand Theatre

6th - Rockville, MD - The Robert E. Parilla PAC

7th - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

9th - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

10th - Phoenixville, PA - Colonial Theatre

12th - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

13th - New York, NY - Apollo Theater

14th - Beverly, MA - The Cabot

16th - Northampton, MA - Academy Of Music

17th - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

19th - Huntington, NY - Paramount

20th - Albany, NY - Empire Live

21st - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

