 The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song “Evergreen” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 1st, 2021  
Subscribe

The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song “Evergreen”

The Band’s Upcoming Tour Will Begin Later This Month

Sep 01, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Reed Davis
Bookmark and Share


The Psychedelic Furs have shared a new song titled “Evergreen.” It was produced by Richard Fortus and David Maurice in addition to the band, and it was recorded during the sessions for their previous studio album, Made of Rain. The new song is being released just ahead of the band’s upcoming tour dates, which will begin later this month. Check out “Evergreen” below, along with the list of tour dates.

Frontman Richard Butler states in a press release: “‘Evergreen’ is something that we did while we were putting together Made Of Rain. It’s a song about memory and the passing of time.”

Made of Rain came out last year on Cooking Vinyl.

The Psychedelic Furs Tour Dates:

September

15th - Indianapolis IN - The Vogue
16th - Chicago IL - The Vic Theatre
17th - Milwaukee WI - Summerfest
19th - Buffalo NY - Town Ballroom

October

16th - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
17th - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center
19th - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
20th - Dallas, TX - Grenada Theater
21st - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin
23rd - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina’s
27th - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
29th - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
30th - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
31st - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

November

2nd - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
3rd - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
5th - York, PA - Strand Theatre
6th - Rockville, MD - The Robert E. Parilla PAC
7th - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall
9th - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
10th - Phoenixville, PA - Colonial Theatre
12th - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
13th - New York, NY - Apollo Theater
14th - Beverly, MA - The Cabot
16th - Northampton, MA - Academy Of Music
17th - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
19th - Huntington, NY - Paramount
20th - Albany, NY - Empire Live
21st - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent