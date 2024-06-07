News

All





The The Share Tim Pope-Directed Video for New Song “Cognitive Dissident” Ensoulment Due Out September 6 via Cineola/earMUSIC

Photography by Peter Knight

The The are releasing a new album, Ensoulment, on September 6 via Cineola/earMUSIC. Now they have shared Ensoulment’s first single “Cognitive Dissident.” The song’s video is directed by Tim Pope and is in collaboration with Vicki Bennett and Peter Knight for VFX and projections. Check out the video below, followed by dates for the band’s world tour.

Formed by Matt Johnson in 1979, The The have released five studio albums in over four decades. Though Ensoulment will be the band’s first studio album release in 25 years, The The have kept busy making diversions into cover albums, film soundtracks, art installations, a podcast series, a documentary, and various book publications.

A press release had this to say about The The’s return album: “Ensoulment itself contains echoes of The The’s multi-faceted musical past, however it is richly representative of the mercurial band’s here and now. Johnson is characteristically unafraid to tackle the emotional complexity inherent in the human condition—intimacy in an age of alienation; democracy in a post-truth age; empire and vassalage; and the inexorable rise of AI—yet the album is equally shot through with hope.”

“Cognitive Dissident” is also available as a limited edition 7-inch with the previously unreleased B-side “When Is The Heart of Waiting.”

The The Tour Dates:

AUGUST:

Wednesday 21 August – (WARM UP) Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, England SOLD OUT

Thursday 22 August – (WARM UP) The Waterfront Norwich, England SOLD OUT

Friday 23 August – (WARM UP) Picturedrome, Holmfirth, England SOLD OUT

Sunday 25 August – National Museum Of Ireland, Collins Barracks, Dublin, Ireland

SEPTEMBER:

Friday 6 September – Rock City, Nottingham, England

Saturday 7 September – Birdwell Venue, Barnsley, England

Tuesday 10 September – Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

Wednesday 11 September – Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway SOLD OUT

Friday 13 September – Filadelfia, Stockholm, Sweden

Saturday 14 September – Store Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark SOLD OUT

Sunday 15 September – Store Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark SOLD OUT

Tuesday 17 September – Huxleys, Berlin, Germany

Wednesday 18 September – Carlswerk Victoria, Köln, Germany

Thursday 19 September – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium SOLD OUT

Saturday 21 September – De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium SOLD OUT

Sunday 22 September – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands SOLD OUT

Monday 23 September – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands SOLD OUT

Wednesday 25 September – Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Scotland SOLD OUT

Friday 27 September – The Civic At The Halls, Wolverhampton, England

Saturday 28 September – Alexandra Palace, London, England SOLD OUT

Monday 30 September – O2 Apollo, Manchester, England SOLD OUT

OCTOBER:

Tuesday 1 October – Brixton Academy, London, England

Friday 11 October – Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA, USA

Saturday 12 October – Durham Performing Arts, Durham, NC, USA

Monday 14 October – The Anthem – Washington, DC, USA

Tuesday 15 October – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA, USA

Thursday 17 October – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY, USA

Saturday 19 October – Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA, USA

Sunday 20 October – MTELUS – Montreal, QC, Canada

Tuesday 22 October – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON, Canada

Wednesday 23 October – Masonic Cathedral Theatre – Detroit, MI, USA

Friday 25 October – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL, USA

Saturday 26 October – Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN, USA

Tuesday 29 October – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO, USA

Wednesday 30 October – Eccles Theater – Salt Lake City, UT, USA

Saturday 2 November – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA, USA

Sunday 3 November – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR, USA

Monday 4 November – Orpheum – Vancouver, BC, Canada

Thursday 7 November – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA, USA

Friday 8 November – Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA, USA

NOVEMBER:

Thursday 14 November 2024 – Kiri Te Kanawa, Auckland, New Zealand SOLD OUT

Saturday 16 November 2024 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, Australia SOLD OUT

Sunday 17 November 2024 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, Australia

Monday 18 November 2024 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, Australia

Thursday 21 November 2024 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia

Friday 22 November 2024 –Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia

Saturday 23 November 2024 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, Australia SOLD OUT

Sunday 24 November 2024 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, Australia

Wednesday 27 November 2024 – Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth, Australia

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.