The The Share Tim Pope-Directed Video for New Song “Cognitive Dissident”
Ensoulment Due Out September 6 via Cineola/earMUSIC
Jun 07, 2024 Photography by Peter Knight
The The are releasing a new album, Ensoulment, on September 6 via Cineola/earMUSIC. Now they have shared Ensoulment’s first single “Cognitive Dissident.” The song’s video is directed by Tim Pope and is in collaboration with Vicki Bennett and Peter Knight for VFX and projections. Check out the video below, followed by dates for the band’s world tour.
Formed by Matt Johnson in 1979, The The have released five studio albums in over four decades. Though Ensoulment will be the band’s first studio album release in 25 years, The The have kept busy making diversions into cover albums, film soundtracks, art installations, a podcast series, a documentary, and various book publications.
A press release had this to say about The The’s return album: “Ensoulment itself contains echoes of The The’s multi-faceted musical past, however it is richly representative of the mercurial band’s here and now. Johnson is characteristically unafraid to tackle the emotional complexity inherent in the human condition—intimacy in an age of alienation; democracy in a post-truth age; empire and vassalage; and the inexorable rise of AI—yet the album is equally shot through with hope.”
“Cognitive Dissident” is also available as a limited edition 7-inch with the previously unreleased B-side “When Is The Heart of Waiting.”
The The Tour Dates:
AUGUST:
Wednesday 21 August – (WARM UP) Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, England SOLD OUT
Thursday 22 August – (WARM UP) The Waterfront Norwich, England SOLD OUT
Friday 23 August – (WARM UP) Picturedrome, Holmfirth, England SOLD OUT
Sunday 25 August – National Museum Of Ireland, Collins Barracks, Dublin, Ireland
SEPTEMBER:
Friday 6 September – Rock City, Nottingham, England
Saturday 7 September – Birdwell Venue, Barnsley, England
Tuesday 10 September – Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway
Wednesday 11 September – Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway SOLD OUT
Friday 13 September – Filadelfia, Stockholm, Sweden
Saturday 14 September – Store Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark SOLD OUT
Sunday 15 September – Store Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark SOLD OUT
Tuesday 17 September – Huxleys, Berlin, Germany
Wednesday 18 September – Carlswerk Victoria, Köln, Germany
Thursday 19 September – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium SOLD OUT
Saturday 21 September – De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium SOLD OUT
Sunday 22 September – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands SOLD OUT
Monday 23 September – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands SOLD OUT
Wednesday 25 September – Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Scotland SOLD OUT
Friday 27 September – The Civic At The Halls, Wolverhampton, England
Saturday 28 September – Alexandra Palace, London, England SOLD OUT
Monday 30 September – O2 Apollo, Manchester, England SOLD OUT
OCTOBER:
Tuesday 1 October – Brixton Academy, London, England
Friday 11 October – Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA, USA
Saturday 12 October – Durham Performing Arts, Durham, NC, USA
Monday 14 October – The Anthem – Washington, DC, USA
Tuesday 15 October – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA, USA
Thursday 17 October – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY, USA
Saturday 19 October – Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA, USA
Sunday 20 October – MTELUS – Montreal, QC, Canada
Tuesday 22 October – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON, Canada
Wednesday 23 October – Masonic Cathedral Theatre – Detroit, MI, USA
Friday 25 October – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL, USA
Saturday 26 October – Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN, USA
Tuesday 29 October – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO, USA
Wednesday 30 October – Eccles Theater – Salt Lake City, UT, USA
Saturday 2 November – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA, USA
Sunday 3 November – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR, USA
Monday 4 November – Orpheum – Vancouver, BC, Canada
Thursday 7 November – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA, USA
Friday 8 November – Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA, USA
NOVEMBER:
Thursday 14 November 2024 – Kiri Te Kanawa, Auckland, New Zealand SOLD OUT
Saturday 16 November 2024 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, Australia SOLD OUT
Sunday 17 November 2024 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, Australia
Monday 18 November 2024 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, Australia
Thursday 21 November 2024 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia
Friday 22 November 2024 –Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia
Saturday 23 November 2024 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, Australia SOLD OUT
Sunday 24 November 2024 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, Australia
Wednesday 27 November 2024 – Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth, Australia
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- illuminati hotties Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Didn’t” (Feat. Cavetown) (News) —
- bar italia Surprise-Releases New EP (News) —
- The The Share Tim Pope-Directed Video for New Song “Cognitive Dissident” (News) —
- Maxim Ludwig and Angel Olsen Collaborate on New Song and Video, “Mercury Avenue” (News) —
- David Lynch and Chrystabell Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Sublime Eternal Love” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.