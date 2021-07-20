The War on Drugs Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Living Proof”
I Don’t Live Here Anymore Due Out October 29 via Atlantic
Jul 19, 2021
Photography by Shawn Brackbill
The War on Drugs have announced a new album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, and shared its first single, album opener “Living Proof,” via a video for it. They’ve also announced some 2022 tour dates, including a show at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City in January. I Don’t Live Here Anymore is due out October 29 via Atlantic. Emmett Malloy directed the “Living Proof” video, which was shot on 16mm at the Panoramic studio in Stinson Beach, California. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.
I Don’t Live Here Anymore is the follow-up to 2017’s A Deeper Understanding (which won the 2018 Grammy for Best Rock Album and was our #1 album of 2017), although in 2020 they released a live album, simply titled LIVE DRUGS, via frontman Adam Granduciel’s own Super High Quality Records.
Sessions for the album began in early 2018, when Granduciel, bassist Dave Hartley, and multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca recorded some demos in Upstate New York, including early versions of some of the songs on I Don’t Live Here Anymore. But the album was recorded during more than 12 sessions, in seven studios (including Electric Lady in New York and Los Angeles’ Sound City), and over three years, with co-producer/engineer Shawn Everett helping to guide the ship. “Living Proof” was recorded in May 2019 at Los Angeles’ Electro-Vox studios with the band’s entire lineup—with the aforementioned members joined by keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, and saxophonist Jon Natchez. A press release says that Granduciel puts War on Drugs records together “like a kind of rock ‘n’ roll jigsaw puzzle.”
Tickets for their tour go on sale this Friday (July 23) at 10 a.m. local time.
I Don’t Live Here Anymore Tracklist:
1. Living Proof
2. Harmonia’s Dream
3. Change
4. I Don’t Wanna Wait
5. Victim
6. I Don’t Live Here Anymore
7. Old Skin
8. Wasted
9. Rings Around My Father’s Eyes
10. Occasional Rain
The War on Drugs Tour Dates:
Fri. Nov. 12 - Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze
Wed. Jan. 19 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Thu. Jan. 20 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Fri. Jan. 21 - Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
Sat. Jan. 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Mon. Jan. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Tue. Jan. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Thu. Jan. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Fri. Jan. 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Sat. Jan. 29 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Mon. Jan. 31 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Tue. Feb. 1 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Wed. Feb. 2 - Washington, DC @ Anthem
Fri. Feb. 4 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
Sat. Feb. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sun. Feb. 6 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Tue. Feb. 8 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Thu. Feb. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Fri. Feb. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Sat. Feb. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Sun. Feb. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Tue. Feb 15 - St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre
Wed. Feb. 16 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Fri. Feb. 18 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
Mon. Feb. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Tue. Feb. 22 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Wed. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
Fri. Feb. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sat. Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
Tue. March 22 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
Thu. March 24 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
Sun. March 27 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Mon. March 28 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Wed. March 30 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
Thu. March 31 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
Sat. April 2 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
Mon. April 4 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
Tue. April 5 - Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
Thu. April 7 - München, DE @ Zenith
Sat. April 9 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
Mon. April 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
Tue. April 12 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena
Thu. April 14 - Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
Sat. April 16 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
Mon. April 18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Wed. April 20 - Köln, DE @ Palladium
Thu. April 21 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
Fri. April 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
Sat. April 23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
