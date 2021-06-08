The Weather Station Announces 2021/2022 North American, UK, and European Tour Dates
Ignorance Out Now via Fat Possum
Jun 08, 2021
Photography by Daniel Dorsa
The Weather Station (the project of Toronto-based singer/songwriter Tamara Linderman) released a new album, Ignorance, in February via Fat Possum (stream it here). Now she has announced some 2021 and 2022 tour dates, Linderman’s first real chance to perform Ignorance’s songs in front of her fans. The dates stretch from this July to next June and include shows in North America (with quite a few in Canada), the UK, and Europe. Sam Amidon and Cassandra Jenkins will support some American shows, with Helena Deland supporting select other American concerts. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below.
In February we posted our review of Ignorance and you can read that here.
Ignorance is the follow-up to The Weather Station’s acclaimed self-titled and self-produced fourth album, released in 2017 by Paradise of Bachelors.
In a previous press release, Linderman said the album was built on rhythm. “I saw how the less emotion there was in the rhythm, the more room there was for emotion in the rest of the music, the more freedom I had vocally,” she says.
In his review of Ignorance, our critic Ben Jardine wrpte: “The record explores themes of dark vs. light, of right vs. wrong, of our collective unknown future, of the fragility of our planet’s climate—all bundled into a contemplative collection of 10 songs. The word ‘Ignorance’ in this sense, it should be pointed out, is not to be taken for its negative face value. Instead, Lindeman weaves hope, deep thought, and care into considering our ignorance—not as a detriment, but as an opportunity to improve our future.”
Ignorance includes “Robber,” a new song The Weather Station shared in October via a self-directed video for it in her directorial debut. “Robber,” an atmospheric horn- and string-backed track, was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced in November, Linderman shared its second single, “Tried to Tell You,” via a self-directed video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared another song from it, “Atlantic,” via a self-directed video for the track (which again made our Songs of the Week list). Then she shared another song from it, “Parking Lot,” via a video for the track. “Parking Lot” also made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she performed three songs on CBS This Morning.
Linderman, who plays guitar and piano on the album, was aided in this cause by drummer Kieran Adams (DIANA), bassist Ben Whiteley, percussionist Philippe Melanson (Bernice), saxophonist Brodie West (The Ex), flutist Ryan Driver (Eric Chenaux), keyboardist Johnny Spence (Tegan and Sara), and guitarist Christine Bougie (Bahamas). Linderman co-produced Ignorance with Marcus Paquin, who also mixed the album.
Read our review of The Weather Station.
The Weather Station Tour Dates:
Sat. July 24 - Baie St. Paul, QC @ Le Festif
Fri. Sept. 3 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
Thu. Sept. 9 - Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag
Sat. Sept. 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
Sun. Sept. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Fri. Nov. 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
Sat. Nov. 13 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
Mon. Nov. 15 - Calgary, AB @ The National Music Centre
Tue. Nov. 16 - Edmonton, AB @ Station on Jasper
Thu. Nov. 18 - Saskatoon, SK @ The Broadway Theatre
Fri. Nov. 19 - Regina, SK @ The Artesian on 13th
Sat. Nov. 20 - Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Centre
Fri. Nov. 26 - Montreal QC @ La Sala Rossa
Sat. Nov. 27 - Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw
Sat. Dec. 4 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth
Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Carrboro, NC @ The Arts Center
Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN at ACL Live
Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Madison, WI @ High Noon
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia
Wed. Mar. 16, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club
Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Belfast, UK @ Black Box
Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono
Tue. Mar. 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Wed. Mar. 23, 2022 - London, UK @ Scala
Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Sat. Mar. 26, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
Mon. Mar. 28, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Bla
Fri. Apr. 1, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser / Bar Brooklyn
Sat. Apr. 2, 2022 - Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen
Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache
Tue. Apr. 5, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Milla
Thu. Apr. 7, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Sat. Jun. 22, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera
