The Weather Station Announces 2021/2022 North American, UK, and European Tour Dates Ignorance Out Now via Fat Possum

The Weather Station (the project of Toronto-based singer/songwriter Tamara Linderman) released a new album, Ignorance, in February via Fat Possum (stream it here). Now she has announced some 2021 and 2022 tour dates, Linderman’s first real chance to perform Ignorance’s songs in front of her fans. The dates stretch from this July to next June and include shows in North America (with quite a few in Canada), the UK, and Europe. Sam Amidon and Cassandra Jenkins will support some American shows, with Helena Deland supporting select other American concerts. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below.

Ignorance is the follow-up to The Weather Station’s acclaimed self-titled and self-produced fourth album, released in 2017 by Paradise of Bachelors.

In a previous press release, Linderman said the album was built on rhythm. “I saw how the less emotion there was in the rhythm, the more room there was for emotion in the rest of the music, the more freedom I had vocally,” she says.

In his review of Ignorance, our critic Ben Jardine wrpte: “The record explores themes of dark vs. light, of right vs. wrong, of our collective unknown future, of the fragility of our planet’s climate—all bundled into a contemplative collection of 10 songs. The word ‘Ignorance’ in this sense, it should be pointed out, is not to be taken for its negative face value. Instead, Lindeman weaves hope, deep thought, and care into considering our ignorance—not as a detriment, but as an opportunity to improve our future.”

Ignorance includes “Robber,” a new song The Weather Station shared in October via a self-directed video for it in her directorial debut. “Robber,” an atmospheric horn- and string-backed track, was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced in November, Linderman shared its second single, “Tried to Tell You,” via a self-directed video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared another song from it, “Atlantic,” via a self-directed video for the track (which again made our Songs of the Week list). Then she shared another song from it, “Parking Lot,” via a video for the track. “Parking Lot” also made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she performed three songs on CBS This Morning.

Linderman, who plays guitar and piano on the album, was aided in this cause by drummer Kieran Adams (DIANA), bassist Ben Whiteley, percussionist Philippe Melanson (Bernice), saxophonist Brodie West (The Ex), flutist Ryan Driver (Eric Chenaux), keyboardist Johnny Spence (Tegan and Sara), and guitarist Christine Bougie (Bahamas). Linderman co-produced Ignorance with Marcus Paquin, who also mixed the album.

The Weather Station Tour Dates:

Sat. July 24 - Baie St. Paul, QC @ Le Festif

Fri. Sept. 3 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

Thu. Sept. 9 - Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag

Sat. Sept. 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Sun. Sept. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Fri. Nov. 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Sat. Nov. 13 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

Mon. Nov. 15 - Calgary, AB @ The National Music Centre

Tue. Nov. 16 - Edmonton, AB @ Station on Jasper

Thu. Nov. 18 - Saskatoon, SK @ The Broadway Theatre

Fri. Nov. 19 - Regina, SK @ The Artesian on 13th

Sat. Nov. 20 - Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Centre

Fri. Nov. 26 - Montreal QC @ La Sala Rossa

Sat. Nov. 27 - Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw

Sat. Dec. 4 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth

Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Carrboro, NC @ The Arts Center

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN at ACL Live

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Madison, WI @ High Noon

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia

Wed. Mar. 16, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club

Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Belfast, UK @ Black Box

Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

Tue. Mar. 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Wed. Mar. 23, 2022 - London, UK @ Scala

Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Sat. Mar. 26, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

Mon. Mar. 28, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Bla

Fri. Apr. 1, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser / Bar Brooklyn

Sat. Apr. 2, 2022 - Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache

Tue. Apr. 5, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Milla

Thu. Apr. 7, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Sat. Jun. 22, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera

