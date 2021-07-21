News

The Weather Station Does "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" and Shares "Tried to Tell You (Piano Version)" Ignorance Out Now via Fat Possum





The Weather Station (the project of Toronto-based singer/songwriter Tamara Linderman) released a new album, Ignorance, in February via Fat Possum (stream it here). Now she has done a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music, in which Linderman and her backing band perform four songs in a forest. She has also shared a new stripped down piano version of the album’s “Tried to Tell You.” Check out both below, followed by The Weather Station’s upcoming tour dates.

The Weather Station played four of Ignorance’s tracks: “Tried to Tell You,” “Parking Lot,” “Atlantic,” and “Robber.” Linderman’s backing band was Kieran Adams (drums), Christine Bougie (guitar), Philippe Melanson (percussion), Karen Ng (saxophone, clarinet), Johnny Spence (keys), and Ben Whiteley (bass).

“I’ve always had a soft spot for the traditional ballad, for the heart loosening pull of that deep pocket, big feelings, classic kind of song, that you don’t hear too often anymore,” says Lindeman of the piano version of “Tried to Tell You,” in a press release. “When we recorded ‘Tried to Tell You,’ it always seemed important to me to capture the subliminal fierceness of the song, to have those strong drums, sharp strings, to preserve the hard edges of it. But as time has passed, and I’ve played this song alone, I realized it also had a softness to it, that it also works as a classic ballad, a classic song. So I wanted to record a deep pocket big feelings iteration of the song, to sit alongside the album version, as they both feel equally valid to me.”

Ignorance was also recently shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize, which annually honors the best album by a Canadian artist.

In February we posted our review of Ignorance and you can read that here.

Ignorance is the follow-up to The Weather Station’s acclaimed self-titled and self-produced fourth album, released in 2017 by Paradise of Bachelors.

In a previous press release, Linderman said the album was built on rhythm. “I saw how the less emotion there was in the rhythm, the more room there was for emotion in the rest of the music, the more freedom I had vocally,” she says.

In his review of Ignorance, our critic Ben Jardine wrpte: “The record explores themes of dark vs. light, of right vs. wrong, of our collective unknown future, of the fragility of our planet’s climate—all bundled into a contemplative collection of 10 songs. The word ‘Ignorance’ in this sense, it should be pointed out, is not to be taken for its negative face value. Instead, Lindeman weaves hope, deep thought, and care into considering our ignorance—not as a detriment, but as an opportunity to improve our future.”

Ignorance includes “Robber,” a new song The Weather Station shared in October via a self-directed video for it in her directorial debut. “Robber,” an atmospheric horn- and string-backed track, was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced in November, Linderman shared its second single, “Tried to Tell You,” via a self-directed video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared another song from it, “Atlantic,” via a self-directed video for the track (which again made our Songs of the Week list). Then she shared another song from it, “Parking Lot,” via a video for the track. “Parking Lot” also made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she performed three songs on CBS This Morning.

Linderman, who plays guitar and piano on the album, was aided in this cause by drummer Kieran Adams (DIANA), bassist Ben Whiteley, percussionist Philippe Melanson (Bernice), saxophonist Brodie West (The Ex), flutist Ryan Driver (Eric Chenaux), keyboardist Johnny Spence (Tegan and Sara), and guitarist Christine Bougie (Bahamas). Linderman co-produced Ignorance with Marcus Paquin, who also mixed the album.

Read our review of The Weather Station.

The Weather Station Tour Dates:

Sat. July 24 - Baie St. Paul, QC @ Le Festif

Fri. Sept. 3 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

Thu. Sept. 9 - Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag

Fri. Sept. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern - Pitchfork Music Festival After Show

Sat. Sept. 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Sun. Sept. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Fri. Nov. 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Sat. Nov. 13 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

Mon. Nov. 15 - Calgary, AB @ The National Music Centre

Tue. Nov. 16 - Edmonton, AB @ Station on Jasper

Thu. Nov. 18 - Saskatoon, SK @ The Broadway Theatre

Fri. Nov. 19 - Regina, SK @ The Artesian on 13th

Sat. Nov. 20 - Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Centre

Fri. Nov. 26 - Montreal QC @ La Sala Rossa

Sat. Nov. 27 - Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw

Sat. Dec. 4 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth

Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *

Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Carrboro, NC @ The Arts Center *

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle &

Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West &

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East &

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s &

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada &

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN at ACL Live &

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour &

Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent &

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios &

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern &

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room ^

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall ^

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club ^

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Madison, WI @ High Noon ^

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^

Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia

Wed. Mar. 16, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club

Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Belfast, UK @ Black Box

Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

Tue. Mar. 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Wed. Mar. 23, 2022 - London, UK @ Scala

Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Sat. Mar. 26, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

Mon. Mar. 28, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Bla

Fri. Apr. 1, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser / Bar Brooklyn

Sat. Apr. 2, 2022 - Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache

Tue. Apr. 5, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Milla

Thu. Apr. 7, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Sat. Jun. 11, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera



*= w/ Sam Amidon

&=w/ Cassandra Jenkins

^= w/ Helena Deland

