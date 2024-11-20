News

The Weather Station Shares Video for New Song “Window” and Announces Tour Dates Humanhood Due Out January 17, 2025 via Fat Possum

Photography by Brendan George Ko

The Weather Station (the project of Toronto-based singer/songwriter Tamara Lindeman) is releasing a new album, Humanhood, on January 17, 2025 via Fat Possum. Now she has shared its second single, “Window,” and announced some new tour dates. Linderman co-directed the song’s video with Philippe Léonard. The new North American tour dates stretch from late March to early June. Watch the video below, followed by the tour dates.

In a press release, Lindeman says the video was “filmed on the island of Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, Quebec late one night with a battery powered projector, with many attempts to get that one perfect take. Philippe’s note to me was ‘you are the window.’”

Previously The Weather Station shared the album’s first single, “Neon Signs.” Lindeman co-directed the “Neon Signs” video with Jared Raab and the single made our Songs of the Week list.

Humanhood follows 2021’s Ignorance and 2022’s companion album, How Is It That I Should Look At the Stars.

Linderman co-produced Humanhood with Marcus Paquin, recording it in the fall of 2023 at Canterbury Music Company. The main backing band on the album is drummer Kieran Adams, keyboardist Ben Boye, percussionist Philippe Melanson, reed-and-wind specialist Karen Ng, and bassist Ben Whiteley. The album also features Sam Amidon, James Elkington, and Joseph Shabason. Joseph Lorge mixed the album.

Read our 2021 interview with The Weather Station.

The Weather Station Tour Dates:

Sat. Jan. 18 - Birmingham, UK @ HMV Birmingham - record store performance

Sun. Jan. 19 - Bristol, UK @ RT Bristol - Q&A & record store performance

Mon. Jan. 20 - Liverpool, UK @ RT Liverpool - record store performance

Tue. Jan. 21 - Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Leeds - record store performance

Wed. Jan. 22 - Nottingham, UK @ RT Nottingham - record store performance

Thu. Jan. 23 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East - record store performance

Wed. Feb. 26 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

Thu. Feb. 27 - Copenhagen, DK @ DR Studie 2

Fri. Feb. 28 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

Sun. Mar. 2 - Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin

Mon. Mar. 3 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique / Museum

Tue. Mar. 4 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

Thu. Mar. 6 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK

Fri. Mar. 7 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sat. Mar. 8 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Mon. Mar. 10 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

Tue. Mar. 11 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

Wed. Mar. 12 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

Thu. Mar. 13 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

Thu. Mar. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

Fri. Mar. 28 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Sat. Mar. 29 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

Sun. Mar. 30 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

Tue. Apr. 1 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Wed. Apr. 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Fri. Apr. 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sat. Apr. 5 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

Sun. Apr. 6 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

Mon. Apr. 7 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Tue. Apr. 8 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Thu. Apr. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Fri. Apr. 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Sat. Apr. 12 - Iowa City, IA @ Hancher

Sun. Apr. 13 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe - Back Room

Thu. May 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Sat. May 10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Mon. May 12 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Tue. May 13 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Thu. May 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Fri. May 16 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

Sat. May 17 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Thu. June 5 - Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Theatre

Fri. June 6 - Toronto, ON @ Masonic Temple - The Concert Hall

