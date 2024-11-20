The Weather Station Shares Video for New Song “Window” and Announces Tour Dates
Humanhood Due Out January 17, 2025 via Fat Possum
Nov 20, 2024 Photography by Brendan George Ko
The Weather Station (the project of Toronto-based singer/songwriter Tamara Lindeman) is releasing a new album, Humanhood, on January 17, 2025 via Fat Possum. Now she has shared its second single, “Window,” and announced some new tour dates. Linderman co-directed the song’s video with Philippe Léonard. The new North American tour dates stretch from late March to early June. Watch the video below, followed by the tour dates.
In a press release, Lindeman says the video was “filmed on the island of Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, Quebec late one night with a battery powered projector, with many attempts to get that one perfect take. Philippe’s note to me was ‘you are the window.’”
Previously The Weather Station shared the album’s first single, “Neon Signs.” Lindeman co-directed the “Neon Signs” video with Jared Raab and the single made our Songs of the Week list.
Humanhood follows 2021’s Ignorance and 2022’s companion album, How Is It That I Should Look At the Stars.
Linderman co-produced Humanhood with Marcus Paquin, recording it in the fall of 2023 at Canterbury Music Company. The main backing band on the album is drummer Kieran Adams, keyboardist Ben Boye, percussionist Philippe Melanson, reed-and-wind specialist Karen Ng, and bassist Ben Whiteley. The album also features Sam Amidon, James Elkington, and Joseph Shabason. Joseph Lorge mixed the album.
Read our 2021 interview with The Weather Station.
The Weather Station Tour Dates:
Sat. Jan. 18 - Birmingham, UK @ HMV Birmingham - record store performance
Sun. Jan. 19 - Bristol, UK @ RT Bristol - Q&A & record store performance
Mon. Jan. 20 - Liverpool, UK @ RT Liverpool - record store performance
Tue. Jan. 21 - Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Leeds - record store performance
Wed. Jan. 22 - Nottingham, UK @ RT Nottingham - record store performance
Thu. Jan. 23 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East - record store performance
Wed. Feb. 26 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
Thu. Feb. 27 - Copenhagen, DK @ DR Studie 2
Fri. Feb. 28 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green
Sun. Mar. 2 - Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin
Mon. Mar. 3 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique / Museum
Tue. Mar. 4 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
Thu. Mar. 6 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK
Fri. Mar. 7 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Sat. Mar. 8 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
Mon. Mar. 10 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
Tue. Mar. 11 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
Wed. Mar. 12 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
Thu. Mar. 13 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
Thu. Mar. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre
Fri. Mar. 28 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair
Sat. Mar. 29 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
Sun. Mar. 30 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall
Tue. Apr. 1 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Wed. Apr. 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Fri. Apr. 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Sat. Apr. 5 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
Sun. Apr. 6 - Durham, NC @ Motorco
Mon. Apr. 7 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Tue. Apr. 8 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Thu. Apr. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Fri. Apr. 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Sat. Apr. 12 - Iowa City, IA @ Hancher
Sun. Apr. 13 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe - Back Room
Thu. May 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Sat. May 10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Mon. May 12 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Tue. May 13 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Thu. May 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
Fri. May 16 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
Sat. May 17 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Thu. June 5 - Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Theatre
Fri. June 6 - Toronto, ON @ Masonic Temple - The Concert Hall
