The Weeknd Teases New Album Era in “The Dawn is Coming” Video Video Features Snippet of Unreleased Song

Photography by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia



The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) has shared a near two-minute teaser video titled “The Dawn is Coming,” which features a snippet of what is most likely a new song from his upcoming album. In a series of tweets throughout the month of July, Tesfaye has been teasing new music before finally posting the message “fuck it … IT STARTS TONIGHT” last night alongside the teaser’s release. In a new interview with GQ, he refers to his upcoming record as “the album I’ve always wanted to make.” Check out the teaser below.

In 2019, The Weeknd appeared in the critically-acclaimed Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler, and released his last album, After Hours, the following year on XO/Republic.

