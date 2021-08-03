The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die Announce Album, Share New Song
Illusory Walls Due Out on October 8 via Epitaph
Aug 03, 2021
Photography by Adam Peditto
The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die have announced the release of their fourth studio album, Illusory Walls, subsequently sharing a video for a new song from the album titled “Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance.” The band has also announced a fall 2021 tour. Check out the artwork and tracklist for Illusory Walls below, along with the Adam Peditto-directed video for the new song and list of tour dates.
Illusory Walls was created remotely by the band over the course of a year and co-produced by vocalist/guitarist Chris Teti alongside Greg Thomas. The titles for both the album and newly released song were influenced by the video game Dark Souls. Frontman David F. Bello explains in a press release that the album’s title “refers to a hidden surface that seems to prevent entry, but upon inspection is nothing more than a visual illusion.”
The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die consists of Bello in addition to Josh Cyr (bass, keyboards, vocals), Steven Buttery (drums, percussion), and Katie Dvorak (keyboards, vocals). Their most recent album, Always Foreign, came out in 2017 on Epitaph.
Illusory Walls Tracklist:
1. Afraid to Die
2. Queen Sophie for President
3. Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance
4. Blank // Drone
5. We Saw Birds through the Hole in the Ceiling
6. Died in the Prison of the Holy Office
7. Your Brain is a Rubbermaid
8. Blank // Worker
9. Trouble
10. Infinite Josh
11. Fewer Afraid
The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die Tour Dates:
10/12 Baltimore, MD Ottobar
10/13 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
10/15 Orlando, FL Soundbar
10/16 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
10/17 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge
10/19 Austin, TX The Parish Room
10/20 Dallas, TX Club Dada
10/22 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge
10/23 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room
10/24 San Francisco, CA Bottom Of The Hill
10/26 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater
10/27 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
10/29 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court
10/30 Denver, CO Globe Hall
10/31 Kansas City, MO Record Bar
11/2 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
11/3 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall
11/4 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups
11/5 Ann Arbor, MI The Blind Pig
11/6 Toronto, ON Lee’s Place
11/7 Buffalo, NY Rec Room
11/9 Burlington, VT Higher Ground
11/10 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
11/11 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
11/12 Philadelphia, PA The Church
11/13 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere
11/14 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes
