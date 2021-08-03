News

The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die Announce Album, Share New Song Illusory Walls Due Out on October 8 via Epitaph

Photography by Adam Peditto



The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die have announced the release of their fourth studio album, Illusory Walls, subsequently sharing a video for a new song from the album titled “Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance.” The band has also announced a fall 2021 tour. Check out the artwork and tracklist for Illusory Walls below, along with the Adam Peditto-directed video for the new song and list of tour dates.

Illusory Walls was created remotely by the band over the course of a year and co-produced by vocalist/guitarist Chris Teti alongside Greg Thomas. The titles for both the album and newly released song were influenced by the video game Dark Souls. Frontman David F. Bello explains in a press release that the album’s title “refers to a hidden surface that seems to prevent entry, but upon inspection is nothing more than a visual illusion.”

The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die consists of Bello in addition to Josh Cyr (bass, keyboards, vocals), Steven Buttery (drums, percussion), and Katie Dvorak (keyboards, vocals). Their most recent album, Always Foreign, came out in 2017 on Epitaph.





Illusory Walls Tracklist:

1. Afraid to Die

2. Queen Sophie for President

3. Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance

4. Blank // Drone

5. We Saw Birds through the Hole in the Ceiling

6. Died in the Prison of the Holy Office

7. Your Brain is a Rubbermaid

8. Blank // Worker

9. Trouble

10. Infinite Josh

11. Fewer Afraid

The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die Tour Dates:

10/12 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

10/13 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

10/15 Orlando, FL Soundbar

10/16 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

10/17 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge

10/19 Austin, TX The Parish Room

10/20 Dallas, TX Club Dada

10/22 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

10/23 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

10/24 San Francisco, CA Bottom Of The Hill

10/26 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater

10/27 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

10/29 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

10/30 Denver, CO Globe Hall

10/31 Kansas City, MO Record Bar

11/2 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

11/3 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

11/4 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

11/5 Ann Arbor, MI The Blind Pig

11/6 Toronto, ON Lee’s Place

11/7 Buffalo, NY Rec Room

11/9 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

11/10 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

11/11 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

11/12 Philadelphia, PA The Church

11/13 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere

11/14 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes

