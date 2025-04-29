These New Puritans Share “A Season in Hell” with Video Featuring Alexander Skarsgård
Crooked Wing Due Out May 23 via Domino
Apr 29, 2025
British brother duo These New Puritans are releasing a new album, Crooked Wing, on May 23 via Domino. Now they have shared its newest single, “A Season in Hell,” with a video featuring actor Alexander Skarsgård. Harley Weir directed the video. Watch it below.
These New Puritans are led by brothers Jack and George Barnett.
“The song features two pipe organs, two sopranos, and two hundred drums,” says Jack of “A Season In Hell” in a press release. “When I was writing it, images of vast, inhuman machinery kept coming into my head—enormous chains, pulleys, grinding gears, molten iron. Huge machines driving into the center of the earth. And every now and then, a little human amongst it all, barely visible. Then I saw Piranesi’s etchings of ‘imaginary prisons’ from the 1700s, and that’s exactly what had been in my head. If we could resurrect him, maybe we could have persuaded him to do the album artwork.”
Of the song’s video, George says: “It was great to bring Alexander Skarsgård and Harley Weir together. They’re both old friends of mine, especially Harley who I’ve known since we were teenagers; we share formative tenets and ideas in our work. She makes the familiar strange and the strange familiar.
“Skarsgård is a rare artist who can move from something experimental to a blockbuster and back. Everything he does is believable. He is high risk, threw himself into it, every detail in him is controlled. He’s magnetic in an otherworldly way, and that worked so well with what Harley does.”
Skarsgård has appeared in the films Godzilla vs. Kong, The Northman, and Infinity Pool, among many others, as well as the TV shows Big Little Lies and Succession.
Previously the band shared the album’s first two singles, “Industrial Love Song” (which features Caroline Polachek) and “Bells.” “Industrial Love Song” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Jack produced the album with Bark Psychosis’ Graham Sutton and George executive produced Crooked Wing. Sutton produced the band’s Hidden (2010) and Field of Reeds (2013). In 2019 These New Puritans released Inside the Rose, which was followed by the 2020 companion album, The Cut [2016-2019].
“This album is both more surreal and somehow more direct than anything we’ve ever done,” says George in a press release. “A crooked wing is an ear, you have one on each side of your body, and they have a rippled shape. Maybe if you’re lucky they can help you fly,” he adds, regarding the album title.
These New Puritans 2025 Tour Dates:
June 12 - London - EartH - SOLD OUT
August 29 - Dorset - End Of The Road Festival
October 5 - Riga - Skanu Mezs Festival
October 19 - Luxembourg - Rotondes
October 21 - Milan - Santeria
October 22 - Roma - MONK
October 23 - Bologna - Lokomotiv
October 26 - Bratislava - Majestic Music Club
October 27 - Prague - MeetFactory
October 29 - Paris - Petit Bain
October 30 - Liege - Reflektor
October 31 - Brussels - Botanique
November 3 - Amsterdam - Paradiso
November 7 - Manchester - White Hotel
November 10 - Dublin - Workmans Club
November 12 - London - Village Underground
November 16 - Eindhoven – Effenaar
November 19 - Hamburg - Kampagnel
November 20 - Berlin - Lido
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #74
Feb 28, 2025 Issue #74 - The Protest Issue with Kathleen Hanna and Bartees Strange
Most Recent
- Digital Cover Story: Beirut on “A Study of Losses” (Interview) —
- Car Seat Headrest Share New Song “The Catastrophe (Good Luck With That Man)” (News) —
- These New Puritans Share “A Season in Hell” with Video Featuring Alexander Skarsgård (News) —
- Singer/Songwriter Anna Vogelzang Releases New Song “The Light” from Upcoming Album (News) —
- Lael Neale Shares Video for New Song “Wild Waters” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.