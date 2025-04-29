News

These New Puritans Share “A Season in Hell” with Video Featuring Alexander Skarsgård Crooked Wing Due Out May 23 via Domino

British brother duo These New Puritans are releasing a new album, Crooked Wing, on May 23 via Domino. Now they have shared its newest single, “A Season in Hell,” with a video featuring actor Alexander Skarsgård. Harley Weir directed the video. Watch it below.

These New Puritans are led by brothers Jack and George Barnett.

“The song features two pipe organs, two sopranos, and two hundred drums,” says Jack of “A Season In Hell” in a press release. “When I was writing it, images of vast, inhuman machinery kept coming into my head—enormous chains, pulleys, grinding gears, molten iron. Huge machines driving into the center of the earth. And every now and then, a little human amongst it all, barely visible. Then I saw Piranesi’s etchings of ‘imaginary prisons’ from the 1700s, and that’s exactly what had been in my head. If we could resurrect him, maybe we could have persuaded him to do the album artwork.”

Of the song’s video, George says: “It was great to bring Alexander Skarsgård and Harley Weir together. They’re both old friends of mine, especially Harley who I’ve known since we were teenagers; we share formative tenets and ideas in our work. She makes the familiar strange and the strange familiar.

“Skarsgård is a rare artist who can move from something experimental to a blockbuster and back. Everything he does is believable. He is high risk, threw himself into it, every detail in him is controlled. He’s magnetic in an otherworldly way, and that worked so well with what Harley does.”

Skarsgård has appeared in the films Godzilla vs. Kong, The Northman, and Infinity Pool, among many others, as well as the TV shows Big Little Lies and Succession.

Previously the band shared the album’s first two singles, “Industrial Love Song” (which features Caroline Polachek) and “Bells.” “Industrial Love Song” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Jack produced the album with Bark Psychosis’ Graham Sutton and George executive produced Crooked Wing. Sutton produced the band’s Hidden (2010) and Field of Reeds (2013). In 2019 These New Puritans released Inside the Rose, which was followed by the 2020 companion album, The Cut [2016-2019].

“This album is both more surreal and somehow more direct than anything we’ve ever done,” says George in a press release. “A crooked wing is an ear, you have one on each side of your body, and they have a rippled shape. Maybe if you’re lucky they can help you fly,” he adds, regarding the album title.

These New Puritans 2025 Tour Dates:

June 12 - London - EartH - SOLD OUT

August 29 - Dorset - End Of The Road Festival

October 5 - Riga - Skanu Mezs Festival

October 19 - Luxembourg - Rotondes

October 21 - Milan - Santeria

October 22 - Roma - MONK

October 23 - Bologna - Lokomotiv

October 26 - Bratislava - Majestic Music Club

October 27 - Prague - MeetFactory

October 29 - Paris - Petit Bain

October 30 - Liege - Reflektor

October 31 - Brussels - Botanique

November 3 - Amsterdam - Paradiso

November 7 - Manchester - White Hotel

November 10 - Dublin - Workmans Club

November 12 - London - Village Underground

November 16 - Eindhoven – Effenaar

November 19 - Hamburg - Kampagnel

November 20 - Berlin - Lido

