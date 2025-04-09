News

Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard Share Video for New Song “Gangsters” Tall Tales Due Out May 9 via Warp

Photography by Pierre Toussaint

Thom Yorke (of Radiohead and The Smile) and electronic musician/producer Mark Pritchard are releasing their debut album together, Tall Tales, on May 9 via Warp. Now they have shared its third single, “Gangsters,” via a music video. Watch it below.

Tall Tales includes “Back in the Game,” a new song Yorke and Pritchard shared in February that was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced, they released a new single from it, “This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice,” which also landed on Songs of the Week.

The two previously collaborated on “Beautiful People,” from Pritchard’s 2016 album, Under the Sun (also on Warp).

Visual artist Jonathan Zawada is considered the third member of the Tall Tales project. He designed the album’s cover artwork, directed the video for “This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice,” and has made a feature-length film to accompany the album. The videos for “Back in the Game” and “This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice” are parts of the film.

A press release describes the sound of the album in greater detail: “Tall Tales, Yorke’s first release on Warp Records, is a multi-layered, richly textured record that channels both multiple narratives and multiple genres. Across its eclectic 12 song runtime, the record showcases Pritchard’s mastery of archaic machines unearthed in synthesizer archives, guiding the music down unexpected and experimental paths. Yorke meanwhile delivers a haunting and expansive vocal performance, delving into dark, introspective storytelling.”

The album will be released via a limited special black vinyl 2LP edition that includes a 36-page booklet featuring images designed by Zawada. There will also be a limited special CD featuring the 36-page booklet.

Pritchard is also known for his projects Reload, Link, and Global Communication. In 2011 he did two remixes of Radiohead’s “Bloom.”

Yorke’s The Smile (which also features Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner) put out two albums last year: Wall of Eyes and Cutouts. Both made our Top 100 Albums of 2024 list.

Read our rave review of Wall of Eyes.

