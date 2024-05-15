News

Tindersticks Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “New World” Soft Tissue Due Out September 13 via City Slang

Photography by Neil Fraser

Tindersticks have announced a new album, Soft Tissue, and shared its first single, “New World,” via a music video. The band have also announced some EU and UK tour dates. Soft Tissue is due out September 13 via City Slang. Check out the animated video for “New World” below, followed by “Falling, the Light,” a new song from the album the band shared on Valentine’s Day, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, plus the tour dates.

Sidonie Osborne Staples, daughter of Tindersticks’ frontman Stuart Staples, created the album’s artwork, which influenced the video for “New World.” Stuart Staples had this to say about the video in a press release: “Sid was making these tiny ceramic characters, so I asked her to make some of the band. Later I wrote this song ‘New World’ about somehow trying make sense of this strange world I felt developing around me and these little guys came back into my mind. Let’s take them on a stop motion journey across a strange land, from the barren rocks to the bountiful fruit that is not familiar and maybe poisonous. Sid put the landscapes together and moved the figures, millimeters at a time. Neil Fraser took the photographs, we edited as we went along.”

Soft Tissue is the band’s 14th studio album, not including their soundtrack work, and is the follow-up to 2021’s Distractions and 2016’s The Waiting Room. In 2020, they also shared an EP entitled See My Girls and 2022 they scored Claire Denis’ film The Stars At Noon.

Staples released a solo album, Arrhythmia, in 2018 via City Slang. In 2019 he scored the Claire Denis film High Life, which starred Robert Pattinson. Tindersticks contributed the new song “Willow” to the soundtrack and it featured the vocals of Pattinson.

Staples had this to say about Soft Tissue: “‘Baby I was falling, but the shit that I was falling through. Thought it was just the world rising.’ These are the opening lines of the album, it seems all the songs on Soft Tissue inhabit this confusion somehow—despairing at the destruction, suspecting you are responsible.

“Musically, it seemed that since 2016’s The Waiting Room, the band’s output had been reactionary. The last two tindersticks have been so opposed to each other—2019’s No Treasure But Hope was an extremely naturalistic recording process—due in part as a reaction to the previous few years of experimental projects (High Life, Minute Bodies) and in turn as a reaction to this purity 2021’s Distractions became one of the bands most dense, experimental albums.

“It felt like time to stop lurching to these extremes and to find a way to marry the rigor of the songwriting and the joy of the band playing together with a more hard-nosed experimental approach.”

Soft Tissue Tracklist:

1) New World

2) Don’t Walk, Run

3) Nancy

4) Falling, The Light

5) Always a Stranger

6) The Secret of Breathing

7) Turned My Back

8) Soon to be April

Tindersticks Tour Dates:2024:



09.30 – CZ Prague – Hybernia Theatre

10.02 – AT Vienna – Akzent

10.03 – AT Vienna – Akzent

10.04 – AT Vienna – Akzent

10.05 – DE Munich – Prinzregententheater

10.06 – DE Leipzig – Schauspielhaus

10.07 – DE Berlin – Theater des Westens

10.09 – SE Stockholm – Göta Lejon

10.10 – NO Oslo – Centrum Scene

10.11 – DK Gothenburg – Pustervik

10.12 – DK Copenhagen – Konservatoriets Koncertsal

10.13 – DE Hamburg – Kampnagel

10.15 – NL Eindhoven – Muziekgebouw

10.16 – NL Utrecht – Tivoli

10.17 – BE Brussels – Cirque Royale

10.21 – UK Brighton – Dome

10.23 – UK Manchester – New Century

10.24 – UK Bristol – Beacon

10.25 – UK Birmingham – Town Hall

10.27 – UK Glasgow – Pavillion theatre

10.29 – ISL Reykjavik – Háskólabíó

11.02 – GR Athens – Christmas Theatre

11.04 – ES Madrid – Colliseum

11.06 – ES Barcelona – Palau de la Musica

11.08 – PT Covilhã – Teatro Municipal da Covilhã

11.09 – PT Leiria – Teatro José Lúcio Da Silva

11.10 – PT Aveiro – Teatro Aveirense

11.11 – PT Porto – Casa da Música

11.12 – PT Lisbon – Aula Magna

11.15 – FR Biarritz – L’Atabal

11.16 – FR Toulouse – Halle aux Grains

11.17 – FR Lyon – L’Opera

11.18 – FR Annecy - Bonlieu

11.20 – FR Merignac – Le Pin Galant

11.21 – FR La Rochelle – L’Espace Encan

11.23 – FR Cherbourg – Le Trident

11.26 – FR Rouen – L’Opera

11.27 – FR Nantes – Le Lieu Unique

11.28 – FR Nantes – Le Lieu Unique

11.29 – FR Rennes – Le Théâtre National de Bretagne

11.30 – FR Brest – Quartz



2025:



03.07 – DK arhus – Musik Huset

03.09 – DE Dortmund – Konzerthaus

03.10 – BE Antwerp – Queen Elisabeth Hall

03.11 – NL Amsterdam – Le Carré

03.12 – FR Paris – Salle Pleyel

03.14 – UK Glasgow – Pavilion Theatre

03.15 – IRL Dublin – 3Olympia

03.17 – UK London – Royal Albert Hall

