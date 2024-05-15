Tindersticks Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “New World”
Soft Tissue Due Out September 13 via City Slang
May 15, 2024 Photography by Neil Fraser
Tindersticks have announced a new album, Soft Tissue, and shared its first single, “New World,” via a music video. The band have also announced some EU and UK tour dates. Soft Tissue is due out September 13 via City Slang. Check out the animated video for “New World” below, followed by “Falling, the Light,” a new song from the album the band shared on Valentine’s Day, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, plus the tour dates.
Sidonie Osborne Staples, daughter of Tindersticks’ frontman Stuart Staples, created the album’s artwork, which influenced the video for “New World.” Stuart Staples had this to say about the video in a press release: “Sid was making these tiny ceramic characters, so I asked her to make some of the band. Later I wrote this song ‘New World’ about somehow trying make sense of this strange world I felt developing around me and these little guys came back into my mind. Let’s take them on a stop motion journey across a strange land, from the barren rocks to the bountiful fruit that is not familiar and maybe poisonous. Sid put the landscapes together and moved the figures, millimeters at a time. Neil Fraser took the photographs, we edited as we went along.”
Soft Tissue is the band’s 14th studio album, not including their soundtrack work, and is the follow-up to 2021’s Distractions and 2016’s The Waiting Room. In 2020, they also shared an EP entitled See My Girls and 2022 they scored Claire Denis’ film The Stars At Noon.
Staples released a solo album, Arrhythmia, in 2018 via City Slang. In 2019 he scored the Claire Denis film High Life, which starred Robert Pattinson. Tindersticks contributed the new song “Willow” to the soundtrack and it featured the vocals of Pattinson.
Staples had this to say about Soft Tissue: “‘Baby I was falling, but the shit that I was falling through. Thought it was just the world rising.’ These are the opening lines of the album, it seems all the songs on Soft Tissue inhabit this confusion somehow—despairing at the destruction, suspecting you are responsible.
“Musically, it seemed that since 2016’s The Waiting Room, the band’s output had been reactionary. The last two tindersticks have been so opposed to each other—2019’s No Treasure But Hope was an extremely naturalistic recording process—due in part as a reaction to the previous few years of experimental projects (High Life, Minute Bodies) and in turn as a reaction to this purity 2021’s Distractions became one of the bands most dense, experimental albums.
“It felt like time to stop lurching to these extremes and to find a way to marry the rigor of the songwriting and the joy of the band playing together with a more hard-nosed experimental approach.”
Soft Tissue Tracklist:
1) New World
2) Don’t Walk, Run
3) Nancy
4) Falling, The Light
5) Always a Stranger
6) The Secret of Breathing
7) Turned My Back
8) Soon to be April
Tindersticks Tour Dates:2024:
09.30 – CZ Prague – Hybernia Theatre
10.02 – AT Vienna – Akzent
10.03 – AT Vienna – Akzent
10.04 – AT Vienna – Akzent
10.05 – DE Munich – Prinzregententheater
10.06 – DE Leipzig – Schauspielhaus
10.07 – DE Berlin – Theater des Westens
10.09 – SE Stockholm – Göta Lejon
10.10 – NO Oslo – Centrum Scene
10.11 – DK Gothenburg – Pustervik
10.12 – DK Copenhagen – Konservatoriets Koncertsal
10.13 – DE Hamburg – Kampnagel
10.15 – NL Eindhoven – Muziekgebouw
10.16 – NL Utrecht – Tivoli
10.17 – BE Brussels – Cirque Royale
10.21 – UK Brighton – Dome
10.23 – UK Manchester – New Century
10.24 – UK Bristol – Beacon
10.25 – UK Birmingham – Town Hall
10.27 – UK Glasgow – Pavillion theatre
10.29 – ISL Reykjavik – Háskólabíó
11.02 – GR Athens – Christmas Theatre
11.04 – ES Madrid – Colliseum
11.06 – ES Barcelona – Palau de la Musica
11.08 – PT Covilhã – Teatro Municipal da Covilhã
11.09 – PT Leiria – Teatro José Lúcio Da Silva
11.10 – PT Aveiro – Teatro Aveirense
11.11 – PT Porto – Casa da Música
11.12 – PT Lisbon – Aula Magna
11.15 – FR Biarritz – L’Atabal
11.16 – FR Toulouse – Halle aux Grains
11.17 – FR Lyon – L’Opera
11.18 – FR Annecy - Bonlieu
11.20 – FR Merignac – Le Pin Galant
11.21 – FR La Rochelle – L’Espace Encan
11.23 – FR Cherbourg – Le Trident
11.26 – FR Rouen – L’Opera
11.27 – FR Nantes – Le Lieu Unique
11.28 – FR Nantes – Le Lieu Unique
11.29 – FR Rennes – Le Théâtre National de Bretagne
11.30 – FR Brest – Quartz
2025:
03.07 – DK arhus – Musik Huset
03.09 – DE Dortmund – Konzerthaus
03.10 – BE Antwerp – Queen Elisabeth Hall
03.11 – NL Amsterdam – Le Carré
03.12 – FR Paris – Salle Pleyel
03.14 – UK Glasgow – Pavilion Theatre
03.15 – IRL Dublin – 3Olympia
03.17 – UK London – Royal Albert Hall
