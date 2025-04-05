News

All





todd modern Debuts Low-Fi single “yyours” Coastal Melancholy meets Urban Detachment

Photography by Press Shot

todd modern makes an understated entrance with “yyours”, a debut single set for release on March 28th. A quietly affecting take on unrequited feeling, the track pairs sparse guitar work with laid-back vocals, lingering in the air, subtle yet evocative.

More than just a solo project, todd modern is a collaboration between singer-songwriter Zack Smith and visual artist Mike Poynton, merging sound with striking visuals. Influenced by Pavement, The Velvet Underground, Alex G, and Duster, their lo-fi style embraces its flaws as part of the charm. Smith’s move from coastal Cumbria to Liverpool adds another dimension, shaping the atmosphere of “yyours” as much as its artistic influences, including Jackson Pollock, Francis Bacon, and Andy Warhol.

On stage, todd modern promises to move beyond conventional gigs, transforming performances into immersive experiences with a distinct New York underground feel.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.