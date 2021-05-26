News

All





TOLEDO Shares Video For “Dog Has Its Day” Jockeys Of Love EP Out Now

Photography by James Lynch



At the core of the dreamy Brooklyn indie folk outfit, TOLEDO is the partnership between Daniel Alvarez de Toledo and Jordan Dunn-Pilz. Together the two lifelong friends conjure the carefree sun-lit days of summer, most recently brightening listener’s days with their sophomore EP, Jockeys of Love. Co-produced and mixed by Jorge Elbrecht (Wild Nothing, No Joy, Frankie Rose), the 6-track EP is their second following their 2019 EP Hotstuff. Now the band are back again, sharing the video for one of the EP’s highlights, “Dog Has Its Day.”

Transportive indie folk melodicism guides “Dog Has Its Day,” weaving gorgeous harmonies from Toledo and Dunn-Pilz interlocking falsettos. The tranquil acoustic grooves and glass-like vocals accompany a tale of heartbreak, a classic despondent ballad. For the video though, that melancholy core is accompanied by a hilarious (if slightly disconcerting) spin on the title, with the role of the crushed lovers played by dogs. Lines like “Hold the bottle in my hand/A hole I fall into/Gun it down and feel like calling again” certainly take on strange mordant humor when delivered in a story of canine heartbreak. Even so, there’s no denying the emotive lyricism and idyllic beauty TOLEDO craft together, with or without dogs involved.

The band says of the video, The ‘Dog Has Its Day’ video puts a literal spin on the track’s title and tells the sob story with actual dogs this time around. Our good friends Ashley Plante and Alex Sandman were able to blend the humor we frequently use in our personal lives with the inherent melancholy of the song. Working with friends always opens that door to a deeper understanding of the material. They know we are fans of stupid puns but also of through lines - if you look closely you’ll see that Randy the Dog is working on the stop motion for our ‘You Won’t’ video.”

Check out the song and video below and stream the Jockeys of Love EP, out now.

<p>