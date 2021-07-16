News

Tony Glausi Releases New Single “The Ominous Blue” Featuring Braxton Cook New LP EVERYTHING AT ONCE Out September 3rd Via Outside in Music





New York composer and trumpeter Tony Glausi is returning this fall with his latest record EVERYTHING AT ONCE. Though Glausi is known as a trumpet player first and foremost, with his latest work he quickly continues the evolution shown on When It All Comes Clashing Down, his first record of 2021. He continues to step into his skills as a bandleader, singer, and songwriter, pulling even more direct influence from pop and R&B.

As he explains, “Writing EVERYTHING AT ONCE, I felt like the project wasn’t about me. It wasn’t about Tony, the trumpet player. I just wanted to make fucking songs. I sing on three of them, but I just wanted to produce the music and ultimately let my collaborators shine.” The first of these collaborations debuts with “The Ominous Blue,” featuring vocalist Braxton Cook.

Though “The Ominous Blue,” doesn’t abandon Glausi’s skills as an instrumentalist, it does expand his palette, marrying his jazz influences with velveteen R&B beats and honeyed neo-soul vocals. The sensual club vibe is only made more prominent with Glausi’s spoken-word interlude, posing a seductive counterpoint to Cook’s pristine vocals.

Glausi says of the track, “I wrote this song about the distinct feeling of being faded and leaving the club with a girl I’ve been vibing with,” Tony says about the track. “We come up out into the city again with all of its energy, bright lights and the blur of crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in a taxi back to Brooklyn. From there, it’s an after-hours hang on the roof, another drink, a smoke and making love under the dark blue sky.”

EVERYTHING AT ONCE, out September 3rd via Outside in Music.

