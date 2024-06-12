 Toro y Moi Announces New Album Feat. Benjamin Gibbard, Shares Video for New Song “Tuesday” | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 12th, 2024  
Toro y Moi Announces New Album Feat. Benjamin Gibbard, Shares Video for New Song “Tuesday”

Hole Erth Due Out September 6 via Dead Oceans

Jun 12, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Cinque Mubarak Bookmark and Share


Toro y Moi (aka Chaz Bear) has announced a new album, Hole Erth, and shared its first single, “Tuesday,” via a music video. Hole Erth features several notable guests, including Benjamin Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service, and is due out September 6 via Dead Oceans. Check out India Sleem-directed “Tuesday” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Hole Erth follows Toro y Moi’s 2022 album, Mahal. It’s his eighth studio album. A press release says the album puts “anthemic pop-punk next to autotuned, melancholic rap.”

Bear had this to say about the new single and album in the press release: “I hope you enjoy this suburban anthem, growing up, the often-controversial-line between mainstream and underground artists was so defined but now that line has become so blurred I can’t even tell what I like anymore…sometimes.”

The album’s title is inspired by Stewart Brand’s DIY magazine, Whole Earth Catalog, published regularly from 1968 to 1971, and more sporadically until 1998.

“Things have gone in a more gorp-y direction,” Bear explains. “Humans are tapping into this more tribal, earthier aesthetic. The Whole Earth Catalog is this encyclopedic, self-sustaining guide. With the album title alone, that’s something I wanted to spark as a conversation. We can be off the grid, and also be on the internet, and try out all of these different lifestyles at the same time.”

Hole Erth Tracklist:

1. Walking In The Rain
2. CD-R
3. HOV
4. Tuesday
5. Hollywood (feat. Benjamin Gibbard)
6. Reseda (feat. Duckwrth & Elijah Kessler)
7. Babydaddy
8. Madonna (feat. Don Toliver)
9. Undercurrent (feat. Don Toliver & Porches)
10. Off Road
11. Smoke (feat. Kenny Mason)
12. Heaven (feat. Kevin Abstract and Lev)
13. Starlink (feat. Glaive)

Toro y Moi Live Dates:

8/9 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
8/10 - Seattle, WA @ Thing Fest
8/11 - Portland, OR @ The Best Day Ever Festival
8/13 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre (with Aminé)
9/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever with Zack Fox (DJ Set)
10/3 - Queens, NY @ The Knockdown Center
10/18 - 10/19 - Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

There are no comments for this entry yet.

