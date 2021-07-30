News

TORRES – Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It Thirstier Out Now via Merge

Photography by Shervin Lainez



TORRES (aka MacKenzie Scott) has released a new album, Thirstier, today via Merge. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our rave review of the album (read it here).

Previously Scott shared the album’s first single, “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head,” via a video for it. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Hug From a Dinosaur,” via a video for it. That was followed by its third single, title track “Thirstier,” shared via a video for it. “Thirstier” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Thirstier is the follow-up to 2020’s Silver Tongue, which was her first album for Merge following a one-album stint on 4AD with Three Futures. Thirstier was recorded in the fall of 2020 at Middle Farm Studios in the UK and Scott co-produced the album with Rob Ellis and Peter Miles (she self-produced Silver Tongue). A press release says the album “marks a turn towards a bigger, more bombastic sound for TORRES. The anxious hush that fell over much of Scott’s previous music gets turned inside-out in songs tailored for post-plague celebration.” The press release also compares the production to that by Butch Vig on ’90s albums by Nirvana and Garbage.

“I wanted to channel my intensity into something that felt positive and constructive, as opposed to being intense in a destructive or eviscerating way,” Scott says in the press release. “I love the idea that intensity can actually be something life-saving or something joyous.”

Scott indicates that she’s in a good place in her life right now and that the album stems from that. “I’ve been conjuring this deep, deep joy that I honestly didn’t feel for most of my life,” she says. “I feel like a rock within myself. And I’ve started to feel that I have what it takes to help other people conjure their joy, too.”

Scott calls “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head” her “relentless arena country star moment—my shameless Tim McGraw cheeseball hit.”

Read our 2020 interview with TORRES on Silver Tongue.

Read our 2017 interview with TORRES on Three Futures.

Read our 2015 interview with TORRES on Sprinter.

<a href="https://torrestorrestorres.bandcamp.com/album/thirstier">Thirstier by Torres</a>

TORRES Tour Dates: Sun. Aug. 29 - Fairfield, CT @ StageOne

Mon. Aug. 30 - Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room

Tue. Aug. 31 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

Fri. Sept. 3 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Mon. Sept. 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Tue. Sept. 14 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Wed. Sept. 15 - Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

Thu. Sept. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Fri. Sept. 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Sat. Sept. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

Sun. Sept. 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Tue. Sept. 21 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Wed. Sept. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Sat. Sept. 25 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

Mon. Sept. 27 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Tue. Sept. 28 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Thu. Sept. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

Fri. Oct. 1 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium @ Catalyst

Sat. Oct. 2 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Sun. Oct. 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Mon. Oct. 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Wed. Oct. 6 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

Thu. Oct. 7 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

Fri. Oct. 8 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN @ ACL Live

Mon. Oct. 11 - Chattanooga, TN @ House Show

Tue. Oct. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Wed. Oct. 13 - Asheville, NC @ ISIS Asheville

Thu. Oct. 14 - Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN

Fri. Oct. 15 - Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord

Sat. Oct. 16 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

Sun. Oct. 17 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Mon. Oct. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Thu. Oct. 21 - New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

Fri. March 11, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

Sat. March 12, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sun. March 13, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

Mon. March 14, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

Tue. March 15, 2022 - London, UK @ Bush Hall

Thu. March 17, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

Fri. March 18, 2022 - Gent, BE @ Charlatan

Sat. March 19, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

Mon. March 21, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

Tue. March 22, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)

Wed. March 23, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN

Thu. March 24, 2022 - Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

Fri. March 25, 2022 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

Sat. March 26, 2022 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

