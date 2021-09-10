News

Trentemøller Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “In the Gloaming” (Feat. Lisbet Fritze) Memoria Due Out February 11, 2022 via In My Room

Photography by Sofie Nørregaard



Danish electronic producer Trentemøller (aka Anders Trentemøller) has announced a new album, Memoria, and shared a video for a new song from it, shoegaze/dream-pop cut “In the Gloaming,” which features regular collaborator Lisbet Fritze. Memoria is due out February 11, 2022 on Trentemøller’s own In My Room label. Check out “In the Gloaming” below, followed by the album’s cover art and tracklist.

Trentemøller had this to say about “In the Gloaming” in a press release: “This was the first time for me writing the lyrics and the vocal melody myself and Lisbet’s haunting vocals bring it all to life so beautifully. ‘In The Gloaming’ is a song about a difficult, ambiguous relationship. The feeling of being in love with a person who unconsciously drags you down, and how you try to find a way out of these unhealthy patterns.”

Memoria is the follow-up to 2019’s Obverse, which featured Rachel Goswell of Slowdive and Jenny Lee Linberg (aka jennylee) of Warpaint.

Also read our 2016 interview with Trentemøller.

Memoria Tracklist:

1. Veil of White

2. No More Kissing in the Rain

3. Darklands

4. Glow

5. In the Gloaming

6. The Rise

7. When the Sun Explodes

8. Dead or Alive

9. All Too Soon

10. A Summer’s Empty Room

11. Swaying Pine Trees

12. Drifting Star

13. Like a Daydream

14. Linger

