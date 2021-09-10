Trentemøller Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “In the Gloaming” (Feat. Lisbet Fritze)
Memoria Due Out February 11, 2022 via In My Room
Sep 10, 2021
Photography by Sofie Nørregaard
Danish electronic producer Trentemøller (aka Anders Trentemøller) has announced a new album, Memoria, and shared a video for a new song from it, shoegaze/dream-pop cut “In the Gloaming,” which features regular collaborator Lisbet Fritze. Memoria is due out February 11, 2022 on Trentemøller’s own In My Room label. Check out “In the Gloaming” below, followed by the album’s cover art and tracklist.
Trentemøller had this to say about “In the Gloaming” in a press release: “This was the first time for me writing the lyrics and the vocal melody myself and Lisbet’s haunting vocals bring it all to life so beautifully. ‘In The Gloaming’ is a song about a difficult, ambiguous relationship. The feeling of being in love with a person who unconsciously drags you down, and how you try to find a way out of these unhealthy patterns.”
Memoria is the follow-up to 2019’s Obverse, which featured Rachel Goswell of Slowdive and Jenny Lee Linberg (aka jennylee) of Warpaint.
Also read our 2016 interview with Trentemøller.
Memoria Tracklist:
1. Veil of White
2. No More Kissing in the Rain
3. Darklands
4. Glow
5. In the Gloaming
6. The Rise
7. When the Sun Explodes
8. Dead or Alive
9. All Too Soon
10. A Summer’s Empty Room
11. Swaying Pine Trees
12. Drifting Star
13. Like a Daydream
14. Linger
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Trentemøller Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “In the Gloaming” (Feat. Lisbet Fritze) (News) — Trentemøller, Lisbet Fritze
- Indigo De Souza on “Any Shape You Take” (Interview) — Indigo De Souza
- Premiere: Fox Violet Debuts New Single “We Still Hurt” (News) — Fox Violet
- Low on “HEY WHAT” (Interview) — Low
- Glass Animals Share Video for New Song “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)” (News) — Glass Animals
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.