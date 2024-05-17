News

Trentemøller Announces New Album, Shares New Song “A Different Light” Dreamweaver Due Out September 13 via In My Room

Photography by Sofie Nørregaard

Danish electronic producer Trentemøller (aka Anders Trentemøller) has announced a new album, Dreamweaver, and shared its lead single, “A Different Light.” Dreamweaver is due out September 13 via Trentemøller’s own In My Room label. Check out “A Different Light” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

“A Different Light” features the guest vocals of Icelandic singer Disa. “I wanted something human and timeless to carry the song and vocal melody,” says Trentemøller of the song in a press release. “The acoustic guitar gave me the exact sense of fragility and presence that I thought the song deserves. At the same time, I wanted to play with both acoustic and electronic; to get the guitar to weave in and out of the synth role that is introduced in the middle of the track. I feel the interplay between these two worlds gave the song an extra dimension.”

Trentemøller adds: “The song considers themes of longing, healing, and the need for personal transformation. It’s also about confusion and unresolved feelings that happen during any metamorphosis. I try to reflect on the transient nature of dreams, loss, and love. At the same time I recognize, and even embrace that this is part of being a human.”

Trentemøller’s last album, Memoria, came out in 2022.

Also read our 2016 interview with Trentemøller.

Dreamweaver Tracklist:

1. A Different Light

2. Nightfall

3. Dreamweavers

4. I Give My Tears

5. Behind My Eyes

6. Hollow

7. Empty Beaches

8. In a Storm

9. Winter’s Ghost

10. Closure

