Tricky Announces Debut Album of Lonely Guest, Shares New Song “On a Move” Featuring Kway Self-Titled Album Due Out October 22 via False Idols

Lonely Guest (the project of trip hop legend Tricky) have announced the release of its self-titled debut album. The album, produced by Tricky, is a collaboration of many musicians, such as IDLES’ Joe Talbot, the late Lee “Scratch” Perry, and Maxïmo Park’s Paul Smith, and it will be out on October 22 via False Idols. Its lead single, “On a Move,” which features London rapper Kway, has just been released. Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a list of tour dates for Tricky.

The song “Pre War Tension” from the album, which features Joe Talbot and Marta, was released back in July. Tricky’s most recent solo album, Fall to Pieces, came out in 2020 on False Idols.

Lonely Guest Tracklist:

1. Lonely Guest (Feat. Marta)

2. Pre War Tension (Feat. Joe Talbot, Marta, Tricky)

3. Under (Feat. Oh Land)

4. Pay My Taxes (Feat. Murkage Dave)

5. Atmosphere (Feat. Lee “Scratch” Perry, Marta, Tricky)

6. Move Me (Feat. Marta)

7. Pipe Dreamz (Feat. Rina Mushonga)

8. On A Move (Feat. Kway)

9. Christmas Trees (Feat. Paul Smith)

10. Big Bang Blues (Feat. Breanna Barbara)

Tricky Tour Dates:

Sun. Oct. 17 - Bucharest, RO @ Arenele Romane

Mon. Oct. 18 - Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Form Space

Tue. Oct. 19 - Budapest, HU @ A38 Ship

Wed. Oct. 20 - Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centru,

Thu. Oct. 21 - Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat

Fri. Oct. 22 - Poznan, PL @ TAMA

Sun. Oct. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol

Mon. Oct. 25 - Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

Tue. Oct. 26 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique - Orangerie

Wed. Nov. 3 - Coventry, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre

Thu. Nov. 4 - Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

Fri. Nov. 5 - Cardiff, UK @ Festival of Voice

Sun. Nov. 7 - Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz

Mon. Nov. 8 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 - Helsinki, FI @ Ääniwalli

Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 -Tallinn, EE@ Fotografiska Tallinn

Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - Riga, LV @ Palladium

Sat. Mar. 5, 2022 - Vilnius, LT @ Loftas

Tue. Mar. 8, 2022 - Kiev, UA @ Atlas

Thu. Mar. 10, 2022 - Moscow, RU @ Glavclub

Fri. Mar. 11, 2022 - Yekaterinburg, RU @ Fabrika

Sun. Mar. 13, 2022 - St Petersburg, RU @ Morze

Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Wed. Apr. 13, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater

Fri. Apr. 15, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

Sat. Apr. 16, 2022 - Caen, FR @ Le Big Band Cafe

Sun. Apr. 17, 2022 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

Tue. Apr. 19, 2022 - Bordeaux, FR @ Le Rocher De Palmer

Wed. Apr. 20, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Ninkasi, Kafé

Thu. Apr. 21, 2022 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie (Club)

Fri. Apr. 22, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

