Tricky Announces Debut Album of Lonely Guest, Shares New Song “On a Move” Featuring Kway
Self-Titled Album Due Out October 22 via False Idols
Sep 08, 2021
Lonely Guest (the project of trip hop legend Tricky) have announced the release of its self-titled debut album. The album, produced by Tricky, is a collaboration of many musicians, such as IDLES’ Joe Talbot, the late Lee “Scratch” Perry, and Maxïmo Park’s Paul Smith, and it will be out on October 22 via False Idols. Its lead single, “On a Move,” which features London rapper Kway, has just been released. Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a list of tour dates for Tricky.
The song “Pre War Tension” from the album, which features Joe Talbot and Marta, was released back in July. Tricky’s most recent solo album, Fall to Pieces, came out in 2020 on False Idols.
Lonely Guest Tracklist:
1. Lonely Guest (Feat. Marta)
2. Pre War Tension (Feat. Joe Talbot, Marta, Tricky)
3. Under (Feat. Oh Land)
4. Pay My Taxes (Feat. Murkage Dave)
5. Atmosphere (Feat. Lee “Scratch” Perry, Marta, Tricky)
6. Move Me (Feat. Marta)
7. Pipe Dreamz (Feat. Rina Mushonga)
8. On A Move (Feat. Kway)
9. Christmas Trees (Feat. Paul Smith)
10. Big Bang Blues (Feat. Breanna Barbara)
Tricky Tour Dates:
Sun. Oct. 17 - Bucharest, RO @ Arenele Romane
Mon. Oct. 18 - Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Form Space
Tue. Oct. 19 - Budapest, HU @ A38 Ship
Wed. Oct. 20 - Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centru,
Thu. Oct. 21 - Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat
Fri. Oct. 22 - Poznan, PL @ TAMA
Sun. Oct. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol
Mon. Oct. 25 - Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
Tue. Oct. 26 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique - Orangerie
Wed. Nov. 3 - Coventry, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre
Thu. Nov. 4 - Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
Fri. Nov. 5 - Cardiff, UK @ Festival of Voice
Sun. Nov. 7 - Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz
Mon. Nov. 8 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton
Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 - Helsinki, FI @ Ääniwalli
Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 -Tallinn, EE@ Fotografiska Tallinn
Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - Riga, LV @ Palladium
Sat. Mar. 5, 2022 - Vilnius, LT @ Loftas
Tue. Mar. 8, 2022 - Kiev, UA @ Atlas
Thu. Mar. 10, 2022 - Moscow, RU @ Glavclub
Fri. Mar. 11, 2022 - Yekaterinburg, RU @ Fabrika
Sun. Mar. 13, 2022 - St Petersburg, RU @ Morze
Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Wed. Apr. 13, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater
Fri. Apr. 15, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
Sat. Apr. 16, 2022 - Caen, FR @ Le Big Band Cafe
Sun. Apr. 17, 2022 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
Tue. Apr. 19, 2022 - Bordeaux, FR @ Le Rocher De Palmer
Wed. Apr. 20, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Ninkasi, Kafé
Thu. Apr. 21, 2022 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie (Club)
Fri. Apr. 22, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
