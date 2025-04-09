 Tune-Yards Share Video for New Song “Heartbreak” | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 9th, 2025  
Subscribe

Tune-Yards Share Video for New Song “Heartbreak”

Better Dreaming Due Out May 16 via 4AD

Apr 09, 2025 By Mark Redfern Photography by Shervin Lainez

Tune-Yards are releasing a new album, Better Dreaming, on May 26 via 4AD. Now they have shared its second single, “Heartbreak,” via a music video directed by the band’s Merrill Garbus. Watch it below. A couple of weeks ago the band performed the song on CBS Saturday Morning. Also watch that performance below.

Previously Tune-Yards released the album’s first single, “Limelight,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Tune-Yards is Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner, who are also married. “Limelight” was inspired by the family dancing to George Clinton music and their 3-year-old can be heard singing on the song.

“Making art in this day and age for me is a battle for focus; we’re in an age of interruption,” says Garbus in a press release, about the challenges faced when making Better Dreaming.

Better Dreaming follows 2021’s sketchy. and 2018’s I can feel you creep into my private life.

Read our interview with Tune-Yards on I can feel you creep into my private life.

Tune-Yards Tour Dates:

May 7 – Philadelphia, PA, Johnny Brenda’s - SOLD OUT
May 9 – Kingston, NY, Assembly
May 10 – Portland, ME, Space 538 - SOLD OUT
May 12 – Brattleboro, VT, The Stone Church
May 13 – Northampton, MA, Iron Horse Music Hall - SOLD OUT
May 15 – New York, NY, Night Club 101 - SOLD OUT
Jun 9 – Ventura, CA, Ventura Music Hall
Jun 11 – Los Angeles, CA, The Bellwether
Jun 13 – Berkeley, CA, UC Theatre
Jun 14 – Felton, CA, Felton Music Hall
Jun 15 – Menlo Park, CA, The Guild
Jun 17 – Eugene, OR, WOW Hall
Jun 18 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom
Sep 9 – Fort Collins, CO, New Belgium Brewery *
Sep 10+11 – Boulder, CO, Chautauqua Auditorium *
Sep 14 – San Diego, CA, Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay *
November 15 – Berlin, Germany, Festsaal Kreuzberg
November 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tolhuistuin
November 18 – Gent, Belgium, Wintercircus
November 19 – Paris, France, La Bellevilloise
November 21 – Brighton, UK, Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts
November 22 – London, UK, Royal Festival Hall
November 23 – Manchester, UK, Aviva Studios
November 25 – Leeds, UK, Irish Centre
November 26 – Glasgow, UK, St Luke’s
November 27 – Sunderland, UK, The Fire Station
November 29 – Dublin, Ireland, Whelan’s

* Supporting Ani DiFranco

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #74

Feb 28, 2025 Issue #74 - The Protest Issue with Kathleen Hanna and Bartees Strange

Most Recent