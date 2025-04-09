News

All





Tune-Yards Share Video for New Song “Heartbreak” Better Dreaming Due Out May 16 via 4AD

Photography by Shervin Lainez

Tune-Yards are releasing a new album, Better Dreaming, on May 26 via 4AD. Now they have shared its second single, “Heartbreak,” via a music video directed by the band’s Merrill Garbus. Watch it below. A couple of weeks ago the band performed the song on CBS Saturday Morning. Also watch that performance below.

Previously Tune-Yards released the album’s first single, “Limelight,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Tune-Yards is Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner, who are also married. “Limelight” was inspired by the family dancing to George Clinton music and their 3-year-old can be heard singing on the song.

“Making art in this day and age for me is a battle for focus; we’re in an age of interruption,” says Garbus in a press release, about the challenges faced when making Better Dreaming.

Better Dreaming follows 2021’s sketchy. and 2018’s I can feel you creep into my private life.

Read our interview with Tune-Yards on I can feel you creep into my private life.

Tune-Yards Tour Dates:

May 7 – Philadelphia, PA, Johnny Brenda’s - SOLD OUT

May 9 – Kingston, NY, Assembly

May 10 – Portland, ME, Space 538 - SOLD OUT

May 12 – Brattleboro, VT, The Stone Church

May 13 – Northampton, MA, Iron Horse Music Hall - SOLD OUT

May 15 – New York, NY, Night Club 101 - SOLD OUT

Jun 9 – Ventura, CA, Ventura Music Hall

Jun 11 – Los Angeles, CA, The Bellwether

Jun 13 – Berkeley, CA, UC Theatre

Jun 14 – Felton, CA, Felton Music Hall

Jun 15 – Menlo Park, CA, The Guild

Jun 17 – Eugene, OR, WOW Hall

Jun 18 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

Sep 9 – Fort Collins, CO, New Belgium Brewery *

Sep 10+11 – Boulder, CO, Chautauqua Auditorium *

Sep 14 – San Diego, CA, Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay *

November 15 – Berlin, Germany, Festsaal Kreuzberg

November 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tolhuistuin

November 18 – Gent, Belgium, Wintercircus

November 19 – Paris, France, La Bellevilloise

November 21 – Brighton, UK, Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts

November 22 – London, UK, Royal Festival Hall

November 23 – Manchester, UK, Aviva Studios

November 25 – Leeds, UK, Irish Centre

November 26 – Glasgow, UK, St Luke’s

November 27 – Sunderland, UK, The Fire Station

November 29 – Dublin, Ireland, Whelan’s

* Supporting Ani DiFranco

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.