TV Priest Share New Song “Lifesize,” Announce 2022 Tour with A Place to Bury Strangers
“Lifesize” Out Now via Sub Pop as Part of their Singles Club
Sep 14, 2021
Photography by Eva Pentel
English rock band TV Priest have shared a new song titled “Lifesize.” It is being released as a part of Sub Pop Singles Club, Vol. 6, and is available on 7-inch vinyl along with another new song, “All Thing.” The band has also announced dates for an upcoming tour in support of A Place to Bury Strangers. Check out the new song and list of tour dates below.
Frontman Charlie Drinkwater speaks about the new song in a press release: “‘Lifesize’ is about the worship of the ‘strong man’ image often present in our political and cultural discourse. One where the patriarchal underpinnings of our society and political structure goes unchallenged. After a particularly gruelling year, when people have looked to leaders for strength, we’ve found instead empty gestures and contempt. (‘Talk like a salesman, walks like the Pope.’) We don’t need more macho bravado; society needs empathy and compassion.”
The band’s debut album, Uppers, came out earlier this year on Sub Pop.
TV Priest Tour Dates:
Fall 2021
Fri. Oct. 01 - Ipswich, UK - Ipswich Sound City
Sat. Oct. 09 - Reading, UK - Are You Listening
Tue. Oct. 19 - London, UK - Shacklewell Arms [Sold Out]
Thu. Oct. 21- Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hound
Fri. Oct. 22 - Blackpool, UK - Bootleg Social
Sat. Oct. 23 - Hull, UK - New Adelphi Club
Sun. Oct. 24 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - Head of Steam
Tue. Oct. 26 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega
Wed. Oct. 27 - Cardiff, Wales, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach (Upstairs room)
Thu. Oct. 28 - Bedford, UK - Bedford Esquires
Fri. Oct. 29 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement Room) [Sold Out]
Sat. Oct. 30 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall [Sold Out]
Sun. Oct. 31 - Sheffield, UK - Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield City Centre
Tue. Nov. 02 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade (Bristol) [Sold Out]
Wed. Nov. 03 - London, UK - Moth Club [Sold Out]
Thu. Nov. 04 - Southampton, UK - Heartbreakers
Sat. Nov. 06 - Brighton, UK - Mutations Festival
Sat. Nov. 13 - Glasgow, UK - Sirens Festival (Glasgow)
Sun. Nov. 14 - Edinburgh, UK - Sirens Festival (Edinburgh)
Wed. Nov. 17 - Lille, FR - L’Aeronef
Thu. Nov. 18 - Le Havre, FR - Le Tetris
Fri. Nov. 19 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Music Festival
Sat. Nov. 20 - Nantes, FR - Stereolux
Winter 2022
Fri. Feb. 11 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *
Sat. Feb. 12 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *
Sun. Feb. 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater (BC) *
Tue. Feb. 15 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel (Preservation Hall West) *
Wed. Feb. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom *
Fri. Feb. 18 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar *
Tue. Feb. 22 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *
Fri. Feb. 25 - Nashville, TN - High Watt *
Sat. Feb. 26 - Atlanta, GA - 529 *
Tue. Mar. 01 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool
* w/ A Place To Bury Strangers
