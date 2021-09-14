 TV Priest Share New Song “Lifesize,” Announce 2022 Tour with A Place to Bury Strangers | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
TV Priest Share New Song “Lifesize,” Announce 2022 Tour with A Place to Bury Strangers

“Lifesize” Out Now via Sub Pop as Part of their Singles Club

Sep 14, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Eva Pentel
English rock band TV Priest have shared a new song titled “Lifesize.” It is being released as a part of Sub Pop Singles Club, Vol. 6, and is available on 7-inch vinyl along with another new song, “All Thing.” The band has also announced dates for an upcoming tour in support of A Place to Bury Strangers. Check out the new song and list of tour dates below.

Frontman Charlie Drinkwater speaks about the new song in a press release: “‘Lifesize’ is about the worship of the ‘strong man’ image often present in our political and cultural discourse. One where the patriarchal underpinnings of our society and political structure goes unchallenged. After a particularly gruelling year, when people have looked to leaders for strength, we’ve found instead empty gestures and contempt. (‘Talk like a salesman, walks like the Pope.’) We don’t need more macho bravado; society needs empathy and compassion.”

The band’s debut album, Uppers, came out earlier this year on Sub Pop.

TV Priest Tour Dates:

Fall 2021

Fri. Oct. 01 - Ipswich, UK - Ipswich Sound City
Sat. Oct. 09 - Reading, UK - Are You Listening
Tue. Oct. 19 - London, UK - Shacklewell Arms [Sold Out]
Thu. Oct. 21- Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hound
Fri. Oct. 22 - Blackpool, UK - Bootleg Social
Sat. Oct. 23 - Hull, UK - New Adelphi Club
Sun. Oct. 24 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - Head of Steam
Tue. Oct. 26 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega
Wed. Oct. 27 - Cardiff, Wales, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach (Upstairs room)
Thu. Oct. 28 - Bedford, UK - Bedford Esquires
Fri. Oct. 29 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement Room) [Sold Out]
Sat. Oct. 30 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall [Sold Out]
Sun. Oct. 31 - Sheffield, UK - Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield City Centre
Tue. Nov. 02 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade (Bristol) [Sold Out]
Wed. Nov. 03 - London, UK - Moth Club [Sold Out]
Thu. Nov. 04 - Southampton, UK - Heartbreakers
Sat. Nov. 06 - Brighton, UK - Mutations Festival
Sat. Nov. 13 - Glasgow, UK - Sirens Festival (Glasgow)
Sun. Nov. 14 - Edinburgh, UK - Sirens Festival (Edinburgh)
Wed. Nov. 17 - Lille, FR - L’Aeronef
Thu. Nov. 18 - Le Havre, FR - Le Tetris
Fri. Nov. 19 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Music Festival
Sat. Nov. 20 - Nantes, FR - Stereolux

Winter 2022

Fri. Feb. 11 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *
Sat. Feb. 12 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *
Sun. Feb. 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater (BC) *
Tue. Feb. 15 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel (Preservation Hall West) *
Wed. Feb. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom *
Fri. Feb. 18 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar *
Tue. Feb. 22 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *
Fri. Feb. 25 - Nashville, TN - High Watt *
Sat. Feb. 26 - Atlanta, GA - 529 *
Tue. Mar. 01 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

* w/ A Place To Bury Strangers

