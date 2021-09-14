News

TV Priest Share New Song “Lifesize,” Announce 2022 Tour with A Place to Bury Strangers “Lifesize” Out Now via Sub Pop as Part of their Singles Club

Photography by Eva Pentel



English rock band TV Priest have shared a new song titled “Lifesize.” It is being released as a part of Sub Pop Singles Club, Vol. 6, and is available on 7-inch vinyl along with another new song, “All Thing.” The band has also announced dates for an upcoming tour in support of A Place to Bury Strangers. Check out the new song and list of tour dates below.

Frontman Charlie Drinkwater speaks about the new song in a press release: “‘Lifesize’ is about the worship of the ‘strong man’ image often present in our political and cultural discourse. One where the patriarchal underpinnings of our society and political structure goes unchallenged. After a particularly gruelling year, when people have looked to leaders for strength, we’ve found instead empty gestures and contempt. (‘Talk like a salesman, walks like the Pope.’) We don’t need more macho bravado; society needs empathy and compassion.”

The band’s debut album, Uppers, came out earlier this year on Sub Pop.

TV Priest Tour Dates:

Fall 2021

Fri. Oct. 01 - Ipswich, UK - Ipswich Sound City

Sat. Oct. 09 - Reading, UK - Are You Listening

Tue. Oct. 19 - London, UK - Shacklewell Arms [Sold Out]

Thu. Oct. 21- Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hound

Fri. Oct. 22 - Blackpool, UK - Bootleg Social

Sat. Oct. 23 - Hull, UK - New Adelphi Club

Sun. Oct. 24 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - Head of Steam

Tue. Oct. 26 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega

Wed. Oct. 27 - Cardiff, Wales, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach (Upstairs room)

Thu. Oct. 28 - Bedford, UK - Bedford Esquires

Fri. Oct. 29 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement Room) [Sold Out]

Sat. Oct. 30 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall [Sold Out]

Sun. Oct. 31 - Sheffield, UK - Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield City Centre

Tue. Nov. 02 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade (Bristol) [Sold Out]

Wed. Nov. 03 - London, UK - Moth Club [Sold Out]

Thu. Nov. 04 - Southampton, UK - Heartbreakers

Sat. Nov. 06 - Brighton, UK - Mutations Festival

Sat. Nov. 13 - Glasgow, UK - Sirens Festival (Glasgow)

Sun. Nov. 14 - Edinburgh, UK - Sirens Festival (Edinburgh)

Wed. Nov. 17 - Lille, FR - L’Aeronef

Thu. Nov. 18 - Le Havre, FR - Le Tetris

Fri. Nov. 19 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Music Festival

Sat. Nov. 20 - Nantes, FR - Stereolux

Winter 2022

Fri. Feb. 11 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *

Sat. Feb. 12 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *

Sun. Feb. 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater (BC) *

Tue. Feb. 15 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel (Preservation Hall West) *

Wed. Feb. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom *

Fri. Feb. 18 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar *

Tue. Feb. 22 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *

Fri. Feb. 25 - Nashville, TN - High Watt *

Sat. Feb. 26 - Atlanta, GA - 529 *

Tue. Mar. 01 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

* w/ A Place To Bury Strangers

