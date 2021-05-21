News

Twin Shadow Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Get Closer” Twin Shadow Due Out July 9 via Cheree Cheree

Photography by Terrence Blakely



Twin Shadow (aka George Lewis Jr.) has announced a new self-titled album and shared a new song from it, “Get Closer.” Twin Shadow is due out July 9 via Lewis’ own Cheree Cheree label. Listen to “Get Closer” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

A press release says Lewis wrote “Get Closer” while “considering the loss of nuance in relationships.” Lewis adds: “Oftentimes we Band-Aid the problems that spring up along the way with the words ‘I love you’ or ‘but, I love you.’ The idea that there is maybe a state between people that could be wildly closer than what we traditionally know as ‘love’ is a very exciting and hopeful thing to me. ‘I’ve got so much to learn about you/I’ve got to study’ and ‘I know you’re crucified each day for living’ are lines that hopefully show a dedication to getting better and a will to understand the depths and the complexities of the other.”

Twin Shadow includes two singles shared earlier this year: “Johnny & Jonnie” was shared in March and “Alemania” was shared in April and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Twin Shadow’s last album, Caer, came out back in April 2018 via Warner Bros./Reprise. Following that he released a series of standalone singles in 2018 and 2019, including “Hollow Days,” “Broken Horses,” “Only for the Broken-Hearted,” and “Truly.”

Twin Shadow Tracklist:

1. Alemania

2. Sugarcane

3. Johnny & Johnnie

4. Get Closer

5. Is There Any Love

6. Gated Windows

7. Modern Man

8. Lonestar

9. Brown Sugar

10. I Wanna Be Here (Shotgun)

