Twin Shadow Shares Two New Songs – “Sugarcane” and “Lonestar”

Twin Shadow (aka George Lewis Jr.) is releasing a new self-titled album on July 9 via Lewis’ own Cheree Cheree label. Now he has shared two new songs from it, “Sugarcane” and “Lonestar,” the former via a video for it. Check them both out below.

Twin Shadow includes two singles shared earlier this year: “Johnny & Jonnie” was shared in March and “Alemania” was shared in April and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced he shared another new song from it, “Get Closer.”

In a press release, Lewis admits that it took him some time to get into recording this album. “When you’re an artist and you have a bit of success and you’re able to keep it going, you oftentimes get lost in keeping it going and you forget that music exists to make you grow,” he says. “And so when I started the record, I was lost in this feeling of: ‘What is expected of me on this?’”

But then he found his way in. “For myself to make music again where I’m really just finding enjoyment out of it feels like what I’ve needed for so long,” Lewis says.

Twin Shadow’s last album, Caer, came out back in April 2018 via Warner Bros./Reprise. Following that he released a series of standalone singles in 2018 and 2019, including “Hollow Days,” “Broken Horses,” “Only for the Broken-Hearted,” and “Truly.”

