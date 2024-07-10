Ty Segall Announces New Instrumental Album and Shares New Song “The Dance (Edit)”
Love Rudiments Due Out on August 30 via Drag City
Ty Segall has announced a new instrumental album, Love Rudiments, which is an album made up of percussive music. Segall has also shared its first single, “The Dance (Edit).” Love Rudiments will be released on August 30 via Drag City. Check out the single below. Also below, find North American tour dates and Love Rudiments’ cover art and tracklist.
Known for his vocals and guitar work, Segall’s Love Rudiments is a four-song-cycles ode to the drums. “The Dance (Edit)” personifies a couple’s first dance through the kit, vibraphone, tambourine, wood blocks, and electronic pads.
Earlier this year, Segall released a double album Three Bells. The record included three 2023 singles, “Void,” “Eggman,” and “My Room.”
Love Rudiments Tracklist:
1. First Look / First Conversation / Walk Home Pt. 1
2. Getting Ready / Arrival / The Dance / Walk Home Pt. II / First Touch
3. Honeymoon / Life / Confrontation / Argument / Separation / Realization
4. Love Rudiments
Ty Segall Tour Dates:
7/27/24 - Carnation, WA @ Timber! Outdoor Music Festival
7/28/24 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater
8/3/24 - San Pedro, CA @ Brouwerij West (at Genuine Souvenirs)
9/5/24–9/7/24 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
10/24/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bob Baker Marionette Theater *
10/25/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Barnsdall Gallery *
2/20/25 - San Diego, CA @ Lou Lou’s @ Lafayette Hotel *
2/21/25 - Ojai, CA @ Ojai Valley Woman’s Club *
2/22/25 - Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre *
2/26/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *
2/28/25 - Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub *
3/2/25 - Sacramento, CA @ The Sofia *
4/6/25 - Austin, TX @ Parish *
4/7/25 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips *
4/8/25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *
4/10/25 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *
4/14/25 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
4/15/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club *
4/17/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
4/19/25 - Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom *
4/21/25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *
4/22/25 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *
4/23/25 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
4/25/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Parkway Theater *
4/26/25 - Omaha, NE @ Scottish Rite *
4/27/25 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *
4/29/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *
4/30/25 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club *
*solo acoustic guitar
