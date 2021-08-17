News

Ty Segall Shares Video for “Feel Good” (Featuring His Wife Denée Segall) and Announces Tour Dates Harmonizer Out Now via Drag City

Photography by Denée Segall



A couple of weeks ago Ty Segall surprise-released a new album, Harmonizer, via Drag City. Now he has shared a video for the album’s “Feel Good” and announced some new tour dates. The song and video both feature Segall’s wife, Denée Segall. Watch the Joshua Erkman-directed video below, followed by the tour dates. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday at 12 p.m.

Denée had this to say in a press release: “‘Feel Good’ is about allowing oneself to be confident and unrestrained in regard to whatever makes them feel good, be it emotionally, physically, or beyond. It’s also about extending this sentiment to another who might desire this same sort of freedom, but needs a little encouragement. It’s an ode to the joy that comes from loving and supporting one another unconditionally.”

Cooper Crain co-produced Harmonizer, which is the first album to be released from Segall’s Harmonizer Studios and features synth-heavy production alongside featuring performances by Segall’s Freedom Band.

Ty Segall Tour Dates:

Fri. Aug. 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

Sun. Sep. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Mon. Sep. 6- Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Thu. Sep. 9 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Sat. Sep. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Mon. Sep. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Tue. Sep. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Wed. Sep. 15 - Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library

Thu. Sep. 16 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

Sat. Sep. 18 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater

Fri. Oct. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Fri. Nov. 12 - Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

Mon. Dec. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Tue. Dec. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Wed. Dec. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Thu. Dec. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Fri. Dec. 31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Mon. Jan. 31 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

Tue. Feb. 1 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Cocoanut Grove Historic Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 4 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sun. Feb. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

Tue. Feb. 8 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu

Wed. Feb. 9 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Slo Brewing Co.

Tue. Jun. 14 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Sun. Jun. 19 - New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall

Wed. Jun. 22 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

Thu. Jun. 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

Fri. Jun. 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. Jun. 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Mon. Jun. 27 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. Jun. 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sat. Jul. 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom

Mon. Jul. 4 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Tue. Jul. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

