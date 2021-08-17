Ty Segall Shares Video for “Feel Good” (Featuring His Wife Denée Segall) and Announces Tour Dates
Harmonizer Out Now via Drag City
Aug 16, 2021
Photography by Denée Segall
A couple of weeks ago Ty Segall surprise-released a new album, Harmonizer, via Drag City. Now he has shared a video for the album’s “Feel Good” and announced some new tour dates. The song and video both feature Segall’s wife, Denée Segall. Watch the Joshua Erkman-directed video below, followed by the tour dates. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday at 12 p.m.
Denée had this to say in a press release: “‘Feel Good’ is about allowing oneself to be confident and unrestrained in regard to whatever makes them feel good, be it emotionally, physically, or beyond. It’s also about extending this sentiment to another who might desire this same sort of freedom, but needs a little encouragement. It’s an ode to the joy that comes from loving and supporting one another unconditionally.”
Cooper Crain co-produced Harmonizer, which is the first album to be released from Segall’s Harmonizer Studios and features synth-heavy production alongside featuring performances by Segall’s Freedom Band.
Ty Segall Tour Dates:
Fri. Aug. 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas
Sun. Sep. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Mon. Sep. 6- Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Thu. Sep. 9 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
Sat. Sep. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Mon. Sep. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Tue. Sep. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Wed. Sep. 15 - Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library
Thu. Sep. 16 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
Sat. Sep. 18 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater
Fri. Oct. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
Fri. Nov. 12 - Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
Mon. Dec. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Tue. Dec. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Wed. Dec. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Thu. Dec. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Fri. Dec. 31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Mon. Jan. 31 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
Tue. Feb. 1 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Cocoanut Grove Historic Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 4 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Sun. Feb. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
Tue. Feb. 8 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu
Wed. Feb. 9 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Slo Brewing Co.
Tue. Jun. 14 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Sun. Jun. 19 - New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall
Wed. Jun. 22 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
Thu. Jun. 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
Fri. Jun. 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. Jun. 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Mon. Jun. 27 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. Jun. 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Sat. Jul. 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom
Mon. Jul. 4 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Tue. Jul. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
