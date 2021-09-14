News

All





Ty Segall Shares Weird and Wonderful New Video for “Harmonizer” Harmonizer Out Now via Drag City





Last month Ty Segall surprise-released a new album, Harmonizer, via Drag City. Now he has shared a video for the album’s title track, “Harmonizer.” Segall co-directed the weird and wonderful video with his wife, Denée Segall. If you’ve wanted to watch someone slowly put their foot into a cake, among other things, then watch it below.

Cooper Crain co-produced Harmonizer, which is the first album to be released from Segall’s Harmonizer Studios and features synth-heavy production alongside featuring performances by Segall’s Freedom Band. After the album was released, Segall shared a video for its “Feel Good.”

Ty Segall Tour Dates:

Mon. Sep. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Tue. Sep. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Wed. Sep. 15 - Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library

Thu. Sep. 16 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

Sat. Sep. 18 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater

Fri. Oct. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Fri. Nov. 12 - Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

Mon. Dec. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Tue. Dec. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Wed. Dec. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Thu. Dec. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Fri. Dec. 31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Mon. Jan. 31 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

Tue. Feb. 1 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Cocoanut Grove Historic Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 4 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sun. Feb. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

Tue. Feb. 8 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu

Wed. Feb. 9 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Slo Brewing Co.

Tue. June 14 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Sun. June 19 - New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall

Wed. June 22 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

Thu. June 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

Fri. June 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. June 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Mon. June 27 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. June 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sat. July 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom

Mon. July 4 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Tue. July 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.