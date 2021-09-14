Ty Segall Shares Weird and Wonderful New Video for “Harmonizer”
Harmonizer Out Now via Drag City
Last month Ty Segall surprise-released a new album, Harmonizer, via Drag City. Now he has shared a video for the album’s title track, “Harmonizer.” Segall co-directed the weird and wonderful video with his wife, Denée Segall. If you’ve wanted to watch someone slowly put their foot into a cake, among other things, then watch it below.
Cooper Crain co-produced Harmonizer, which is the first album to be released from Segall’s Harmonizer Studios and features synth-heavy production alongside featuring performances by Segall’s Freedom Band. After the album was released, Segall shared a video for its “Feel Good.”
Ty Segall Tour Dates:
Mon. Sep. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Tue. Sep. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Wed. Sep. 15 - Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library
Thu. Sep. 16 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
Sat. Sep. 18 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater
Fri. Oct. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
Fri. Nov. 12 - Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
Mon. Dec. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Tue. Dec. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Wed. Dec. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Thu. Dec. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Fri. Dec. 31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Mon. Jan. 31 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
Tue. Feb. 1 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Cocoanut Grove Historic Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 4 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Sun. Feb. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
Tue. Feb. 8 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu
Wed. Feb. 9 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Slo Brewing Co.
Tue. June 14 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Sun. June 19 - New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall
Wed. June 22 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
Thu. June 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
Fri. June 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. June 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Mon. June 27 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. June 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Sat. July 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom
Mon. July 4 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Tue. July 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
