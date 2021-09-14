 Ty Segall Shares Weird and Wonderful New Video for “Harmonizer” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, September 14th, 2021  
Subscribe

Ty Segall Shares Weird and Wonderful New Video for “Harmonizer”

Harmonizer Out Now via Drag City

Sep 13, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Bookmark and Share


Last month Ty Segall surprise-released a new album, Harmonizer, via Drag City. Now he has shared a video for the album’s title track, “Harmonizer.” Segall co-directed the weird and wonderful video with his wife, Denée Segall. If you’ve wanted to watch someone slowly put their foot into a cake, among other things, then watch it below.

Cooper Crain co-produced Harmonizer, which is the first album to be released from Segall’s Harmonizer Studios and features synth-heavy production alongside featuring performances by Segall’s Freedom Band. After the album was released, Segall shared a video for its “Feel Good.”

Ty Segall Tour Dates:

Mon. Sep. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Tue. Sep. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Wed. Sep. 15 - Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library
Thu. Sep. 16 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
Sat. Sep. 18 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater
Fri. Oct. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
Fri. Nov. 12 - Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
Mon. Dec. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Tue. Dec. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Wed. Dec. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Thu. Dec. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Fri. Dec. 31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Mon. Jan. 31 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
Tue. Feb. 1 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Cocoanut Grove Historic Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 4 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Sun. Feb. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
Tue. Feb. 8 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu
Wed. Feb. 9 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Slo Brewing Co.
Tue. June 14 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Sun. June 19 - New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall
Wed. June 22 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
Thu. June 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
Fri. June 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. June 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Mon. June 27 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. June 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Sat. July 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom
Mon. July 4 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Tue. July 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent