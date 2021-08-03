 Ty Segall Surprise Releases New Album <i>Harmonizer</i> | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Ty Segall Surprise Releases New Album “Harmonizer”

Out Now via Drag City

Aug 03, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Ty Segall has surprise released a new album titled Harmonizer. The album, co-produced by Cooper Crain, is the first to be released from Segall’s Harmonizer Studios and features synth-heavy production alongside featuring performances by Segall’s Freedom Band and his wife Denée Segall. Listen to it below.

Harmonizer Tracklist:

1. Learning
2. Whisper
3. Erased
4. Harmonizer
5. Pictures
6. Ride
7. Waxman
8. Play
9. Feel Good
10. Changing Contours

