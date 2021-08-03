News

Ty Segall Surprise Releases New Album “Harmonizer” Out Now via Drag City





Ty Segall has surprise released a new album titled Harmonizer. The album, co-produced by Cooper Crain, is the first to be released from Segall’s Harmonizer Studios and features synth-heavy production alongside featuring performances by Segall’s Freedom Band and his wife Denée Segall. Listen to it below.

Harmonizer Tracklist:

1. Learning

2. Whisper

3. Erased

4. Harmonizer

5. Pictures

6. Ride

7. Waxman

8. Play

9. Feel Good

10. Changing Contours

