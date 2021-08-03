Ty Segall Surprise Releases New Album “Harmonizer”
Out Now via Drag City
Ty Segall has surprise released a new album titled Harmonizer. The album, co-produced by Cooper Crain, is the first to be released from Segall’s Harmonizer Studios and features synth-heavy production alongside featuring performances by Segall’s Freedom Band and his wife Denée Segall. Listen to it below.
Harmonizer Tracklist:
1. Learning
2. Whisper
3. Erased
4. Harmonizer
5. Pictures
6. Ride
7. Waxman
8. Play
9. Feel Good
10. Changing Contours
