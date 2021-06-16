Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Anjimile

News

It’s a rare and beautiful gift to come across an artist like Anjimile, who centers his experience not just his own work but on uplifting the work and sense of identity for those around him as well. As a former English major turned music business student, he learned how to forge a path as an independent musician, and now he shares that knowledge with his peers in order to empower fellow artists. Anjimile remarked that he didn’t see black queer artists in the media growing up, and so it is all the more important to them to create that space for his audience, a powerful sentiment we support in every way.

His new EP Reunion is now on Father Daughter Records.

