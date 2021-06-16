 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Anjimile | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 16th, 2021  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Anjimile

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Jun 16, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

It’s a rare and beautiful gift to come across an artist like Anjimile, who centers his experience not just his own work but on uplifting the work and sense of identity for those around him as well. As a former English major turned music business student, he learned how to forge a path as an independent musician, and now he shares that knowledge with his peers in order to empower fellow artists. Anjimile remarked that he didn’t see black queer artists in the media growing up, and so it is all the more important to them to create that space for his audience, a powerful sentiment we support in every way.

For updates podcast updates, give Why Not Both the gift of a follow on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Shamir, Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas, and Sondre Lerche, dash over to our listening options or join us on YouTube.

To keep up to date on new music and happenings from Anjimile, hit up his Instagram and Twitter. His new EP Reunion is now on Father Daughter Records.

