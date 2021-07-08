Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Anna of the North

News

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Whether it’s home renovations, one’s own health, or her latest song idea, Anna of The North is obsessively dedicated to untangling life’s riddles. We got to chat about how vital it is to fall in love with the art your making so that others can do so as well while still taking the time to care for yourself as a human being first. Sometimes the best thing you can do is just clear the cobwebs of anxiety away so you can make more space for the happy accidents to come along.

For more from Why Not Both, show us the love on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Half Waif, girl in red, and AURORA, strut over to our abundance of listening options.

To keep up with Anna’s adventures, follow her on Instagram and Twitter. Her new single “Here’s to Another” is out now.

