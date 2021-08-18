News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring David Duchovny New Episodes Every Wednesday

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

David Duchovny fears that he may be perceived as a dabbler in multiple creative spheres but we see him as an iconic artist who proves that you don’t need to be limited to one mode of expression to get your ideas across. Between traveling to the desert to research his latest novel Truly Like Lightning to holing up in the studio pre-Covid era to record his album Gestureland, he shows that you can embody different facets of the universal human range of emotions any way you fancy. By focusing on expression over the traditional trappings of success, he’s able to bring us inimitable characters in all the work he produces.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Rufus Wainwright, Anne Litt, and Foster the People, dive into our listening options.

For more from Duchovny, hit up his Instagram and Twitter. His new album Gestureland is out this Friday.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon

Support Why Not Both on Patreon