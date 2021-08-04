News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Devendra Banhart New Episodes Every Wednesday





Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Legend tells that Devendra Banhart and his collaborator Noah Georgeson wanted to collaborate on an album for 20 years but it took an earthquake in Japan and a global pandemic to really inspire them to craft their work Refuge. Devendra spoke to the ways in which we can step aside and allow our ideas to guide us, as we are often striving for the beautiful moments in which we can ultimately forget ourselves in music and art. It is inspiring to know that one of the best ways to accept change in the present is to delve both into our future and our past, as Devendra and Noah masterfully did in their work together, and as we did through this deeply fun conversation.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Ioanna Gika, Sondre Lerche, and John Grant, hit up our surplus of streaming options.

For more from Devendra, show him the love on Instagram and Twitter. Refuge, his collaborative album with Noah Georgeson is out August 13 on Dead Oceans.

SSupport Under the Radar on Patreon

Support Why Not Both on Patreon