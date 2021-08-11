Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Devon Gilfillian

News

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

After the magical experience of seeing Devon Gilfillian at Newport Folk Festival, we knew that we had to have him on the show. From learning to connect with fans without touring, to chilling with his cat Barry White, he’s had a busy year and a half. Along the way, Devon even recorded cover of Marvin Gaye’s iconic album What’s Going On to bring awareness to voter suppression in Tennessee and beyond. The way he sees it, art is here to help you re-evaluate the systems we are all in. And if you have a voice, it’s time to use it.

