Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring John Grant

Jun 23, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

It’s not every day that you get to see someone’s beloved coffee mug collection, but we expected nothing less when we hopped on Zoom to chat with John Grant at his Reykjavik home. As an artist, he wrestles with the confines of masculinity and the American dream that caused him to relocate to Iceland in the first place while as a person, he enthusiastically delves into the charming and esoteric delights that inspire him.

For updates podcast updates, give Why Not Both the gift of a follow on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Shamir, Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas, and Sondre Lerche, skip over to our listening options or join us on YouTube.

To enter John Grant’s world, follow him on Instagram and Twitter. His new album Boy from Michigan, is out this Friday on Partisan and Bella Union. Until then, revisit album cuts “Billy” and “Boy From Michigan.”

