Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Jonas Bjerre of Mew
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
When he’s not traveling the world with Mew, it turns out that Jonas Bjerre really likes scoring films and cashing in what he calls his “gift cards of time” by reading books and crafting happy sonic accidents on his modular synths. Getting stuck in one place for all of 2020 also helped him finally make music with his good friend Tobias for their new project Tachys along with several epic music videos. From discussing the finest salty Finnish licorice to deciphering the logic of a post truth world, Jonas leaves no topic unexplored.
